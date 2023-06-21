Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Offseason position reset: Running back

Jun 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program wrapped and training camp coming up in late July, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.

Up next: Running back.

230620_OffseasonResetRB_16x9

Key offseason moves

  • Drafted Zach Evans in the sixth round of this year's draft. Darrell Henderson Jr. was waived mid-season, so it made sense the Rams added to the position via the draft.
  • Agreed to terms with running back Sony Michel. Up until the addition of Michel, Cam Akers (29 career games) was the most experienced member of a running back room rounded out by Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers and Evans.

Who's under contract

Related Links

**3 - RB Cam Akers**

Cam Akers

#3 RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 217 lbs
  • College: Florida State

2022 stats: 188 carries for 786 yards and seven touchdowns, plus 13 catches for 117 yards in 15 games (nine starts).

**23 - RB Kyren Williams**

Kyren Williams

#23 RB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 194 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

2022 stats: 35 carries for 139 yards, plus nine catches for 76 yards in 10 games.

2022-rivers-ronnie-headshot

Ronnie Rivers

#30 RB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Fresno State

2022 stats: Nine carries for 21 yards, plus five catches for 29 yards in eight games (one start).

**21 - RB Zach Evans**

Zach Evans

#21 RB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: Mississippi

2022 stats: 144 carries for 936 yards and nine touchdowns, plus 12 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown in 12 games (eight starts) during his final season at Ole Miss.

**25 - RB Sony Michel**

Sony Michel

# RB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Georgia

What's next

Building on the momentum from the end of last season and defining roles. Akers closed out the season strong with three-straight 100-yard rushing performances and Williams showed promise with the opportunities he got against the Saints in Week 11 and Chiefs in Week 12. As for the roles, that would be figuring out where Evans, Michel and Rivers fit in the rotation.

