Offseason position reset: Running back

With the offseason program wrapped and training camp coming up in late July, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.
Up next: Running back.
Key offseason moves
- Drafted Zach Evans in the sixth round of this year's draft. Darrell Henderson Jr. was waived mid-season, so it made sense the Rams added to the position via the draft.
- Agreed to terms with running back Sony Michel. Up until the addition of Michel, Cam Akers (29 career games) was the most experienced member of a running back room rounded out by Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers and Evans.
Who's under contract
2022 stats: 188 carries for 786 yards and seven touchdowns, plus 13 catches for 117 yards in 15 games (nine starts).
2022 stats: 35 carries for 139 yards, plus nine catches for 76 yards in 10 games.
2022 stats: Nine carries for 21 yards, plus five catches for 29 yards in eight games (one start).
2022 stats: 144 carries for 936 yards and nine touchdowns, plus 12 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown in 12 games (eight starts) during his final season at Ole Miss.
What's next
Building on the momentum from the end of last season and defining roles. Akers closed out the season strong with three-straight 100-yard rushing performances and Williams showed promise with the opportunities he got against the Saints in Week 11 and Chiefs in Week 12. As for the roles, that would be figuring out where Evans, Michel and Rivers fit in the rotation.