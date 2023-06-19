Offseason position reset: Quarterback

With the offseason program wrapped and training camp coming up in late July, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.
Up first: Quarterback.
Key offseason moves
- Drafted Stetson Bennett in the fourth round of this year's draft. Starter Matthew Stafford was the only quarterback on the Rams' roster this spring up until this point, so it was widely expected Los Angeles would address the position at some point in the draft.
- Signed Brett Rypien. The 26-year-old Rypien arrives in L.A. after spending the past four seasons with the Denver Broncos and gives the Rams another experienced voice in the room.
Who's under contract
2022 stats: Completed 206 of 303 pass attempts for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions while making nine starts in an injury-shortened season.
2022 stats: Completed 53 of 88 pass attempts for 483 yards with two touchdowns against four interceptions while starting in two of the four games he played in.
2022 stats: Completed 310 of 455 pass attempts for 4,218 yards with 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions in his final season at the University of Georgia.
2022 stats: Completed 232 of 279 pass attempts for 2,928 yards with 18 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 11 games in his final season at UT-Martin.
What's next
Continuing to develop Bennett. The Rams brought him along slowly, initially having him do 7-on-7 work in OTAs before easing him into 11-on-11 work later on that first week. Head coach Sean McVay said that even without pads on this spring, they've seen steady progress from Bennett and that Bennett has a good feel for getting through progressions quickly.