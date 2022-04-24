Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Offseason position reset: Tight end

Apr 24, 2022 at 12:43 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the offseason program underway and the 2022 NFL Draft just four days, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.

Up next: Tight end.

Key offseason moves

  • Named assistant head coach Thomas Brown position coach. After coaching the running backs during his first two years on staff, Brown was moved over to overseeing the tight ends after Wes Phillips was hired as the Vikings' offensive coordinator.

Who's under contract

2021-tyler-higbee-hs

Tyler Higbee

#89 TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Western Kentucky

2021 stats: 61 receptions for 560 yards and five touchdowns in 15 regular season games (all starts), added nine catches for 115 yards in three playoff games.

**86 - TE Kendall Blanton**

Kendall Blanton

#86 TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 262 lbs
  • College: Missouri

2021 stats: Four receptions for 37 yards in 11 games (two starts), plus seven receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown in four playoff games (one start).

**88 - TE Brycen Hopkins**

Brycen Hopkins

#88 TE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Purdue

2021 stats: One reception for nine yards in five regular season games, plus four receptions for 47 yards in three playoff games.

Placeholder for not available image

Kyle Markway

#47 TE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: South Carolina

2021 stats: Joined practice squad in mid-December and spent the rest of the season on there on an off-and-on basis.

What's next

Transitioning to working with Brown, though it's not going to be a big adjustment since Brown has been on staff and is a familiar face.

