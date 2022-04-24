Offseason position reset: Tight end

With the offseason program underway and the 2022 NFL Draft just four days, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.
Up next: Tight end.
Key offseason moves
- Named assistant head coach Thomas Brown position coach. After coaching the running backs during his first two years on staff, Brown was moved over to overseeing the tight ends after Wes Phillips was hired as the Vikings' offensive coordinator.
Who's under contract
2021 stats: 61 receptions for 560 yards and five touchdowns in 15 regular season games (all starts), added nine catches for 115 yards in three playoff games.
2021 stats: Four receptions for 37 yards in 11 games (two starts), plus seven receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown in four playoff games (one start).
2021 stats: One reception for nine yards in five regular season games, plus four receptions for 47 yards in three playoff games.
2021 stats: Joined practice squad in mid-December and spent the rest of the season on there on an off-and-on basis.
What's next
Transitioning to working with Brown, though it's not going to be a big adjustment since Brown has been on staff and is a familiar face.