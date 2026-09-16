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Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants: How to watch, listen to and live stream Monday Night Football Week 2

Sep 16, 2026 at 04:16 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams vs. Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 2 on Sept. 21, 2026.

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MATCHUP

The Rams and Giants last met in Week 17 of the 2023 season on New Year's Eve where the Rams won 26-25 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 317 yards and one touchdown, with two interceptions. Wide receiver Puka Nacua had a team-leading 118 receiving yards on five receptions. Running back Kyren Williams had 87 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Defensively, defensive end Kobie Turner had five total tackles, including two for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Defensive end Aaron Donald also had five total tackles and two for loss, adding two sacks. Outside linebacker Byron Young had four total tackles, including two for loss, and one sack.

Kickoff for Monday night's game at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN and ABC.

TOP PERFORMERS

Rams:

QB Matthew Stafford (155 passing yards, 1 INT)

RB Kyren Williams (41 rushing yards, 24 receiving yards, 1 rushing TD)

WR Puka Nacua (5 catches, 74 receiving yards)

ILB Nate Landman (8 total tackles, 1 pass defended)

S Quentin Lake (10 total tackles, 3 passes defended, 1 INT)

Giants:

QB Jaxson Dart (230 passing yards, 54 rushing yards, 3 passing TDs)

RB Cam Skattebo (81 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD)

TE Isaiah Likely (8 catches, 78 receiving yards, 2 TDs

LB Arvell Reese (5 total tackles, 1 TFL)

CB Deonte Banks (4 total tackles, 2 passes defended)

Related Links

HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-GIANTS ON TV?

  • TV Coverage: ESPN and ABC
  • Play-By-Play: Joe Buck
  • Color Analyst: Troy Aikman
  • Sideline Reporter:  Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge

HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-GIANTS ON MOBILE?

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

HOW CAN I LISTEN TO RAMS-GIANTS ON THE RADIO?

Local Radio coverage: ESPN 710 AM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline Reporter: D'Marco Farr

SiriusXM Radio coverage:

  • Channel 192 - NFL Play-by-Play

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

Domestic Markets:

  • KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA
  • KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA
  • KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV
  • KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA
  • KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA
  • KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI

International Markets:

  • LiSTNR App - Australia
  • W Radio - Mexico

Spanish Radio coverage: La Primera Radio, 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

La Primera Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
  • KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

WHERE CAN I FIND RAMS SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE?

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

X (formerly known as Twitter): @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM

Make predictions on what you think will happen this season at therams.com/pickem for a chance to win the following prizes.

Weekly prizes:

  • 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets to a Future Rams home game
  • 2nd Place – Player Signed Jersey
  • 3rd Place – Player Signed Football
  • 4th Place – Player Signed Mini Helmet
  • 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit

Season-long prizes:

  • 1st Place – 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2

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