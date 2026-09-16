Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants: How to watch, listen to and live stream Monday Night Football Week 2

MATCHUP

The Rams and Giants last met in Week 17 of the 2023 season on New Year's Eve where the Rams won 26-25 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 317 yards and one touchdown, with two interceptions. Wide receiver Puka Nacua had a team-leading 118 receiving yards on five receptions. Running back Kyren Williams had 87 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Defensively, defensive end Kobie Turner had five total tackles, including two for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Defensive end Aaron Donald also had five total tackles and two for loss, adding two sacks. Outside linebacker Byron Young had four total tackles, including two for loss, and one sack.