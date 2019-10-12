Opposing View: 49ers eager to see how they match up with Rams

The 49ers' start reinforces Kittle's attitude.

Not only is San Francisco atop the NFC West for the first time in six years, it is also off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1990.

Statistically, the Niners are fourth in the NFL in total offense after finishing 16th and 12th in each of the last two years, averaging 427.2 yards. The team that sits behind them, in fifth? The Rams, at 413.6.

Historic as the beginning to the 2019 season may be, 49ers CB Richard Sherman isn't treating Sunday's game any differently. At the same time, he understands why a lot is being made of the matchup.

"It's business as usual," Sherman said. "It's a division game so obviously you win your division, you get into the playoffs automatically. I guess there's heightened expectations in that respect. At the end of the day, it's just another opportunity for us to go out there and compete and to have a good time."

According to ESPN Stats and Information, the 49ers have started 4-0 only two other times in the Super Bowl era. In both instances, they reached the NFC Championship – which the Rams coincidentally won last season.

Thus, it appears multiple things seem be aligning in San Francisco's favor when it comes to meeting Shanahan's goals. However, the key to achieve them ultimately comes down to sharing the same mindset as Sherman.