Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Opposing View: Rams getting Saints team fixed on present

Sep 14, 2019 at 08:50 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Shutting out talks of a "revenge game" and focusing on Sunday's rematch with the Los Angeles Rams isn't too difficult for New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who preferred to keep the focus on the present rather than the past this week.

"I think myself, it is easier than you would expect," Payton said. "It is a different year. It is a different team. It is week two of the regular season."

190914_OpposingViewSaints_Web

When the Saints and the Rams met in the NFC Championship in January, a blown pass interference non-call came to be a defining moment in Los Angeles' eventual 26-23 overtime win. Even though Los Angeles benefitted from it, McVay and Robey-Coleman both have said pass interference should've been called.

Much like Robey-Coleman, the defender who would've been penalized on the play, Payton is ready to move on. He once again noted the changes both teams have undergone since January.

"It feels like it was a long time ago," Payton said on a conference call with Los Angeles media this week. "It's part of our game. These are two different teams now, a lot of roster moves from last year to this year. We're playing each other early in the season, so it doesn't feel like that many games ago relative to the distance between when we played. You're looking at two different teams."

The no-call decision spawned a rule change by the NFL allowing coaches to challenge offensive and defensive pass interference calls as well as non-calls.

Payton wasn't surprised by what came out of the moment as far as the rule changes go. It's just standard operating procedure for the league, according to Payton, and he was quick to point out that it isn't the Saints' first experience with something like this.

"You go back to 2009 in the NFC Championship game, we won the toss and received the ball and drove down the field and kicked a game winning field goal," Payton said. "It was that very next year that the other team is going to have the possession if it's a field goal. That's kind of the nature of our game."

Related Links

PHOTOS: Rams practice for home opener vs. Saints

The Los Angeles Rams will host the New Orleans Saints for the team's home opener this weekend. Check out the practice photos.

Linebacker (54) Bryce Hager of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
1 / 37

Linebacker (54) Bryce Hager of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver (14) Nsimba Webster of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
2 / 37

Wide Receiver (14) Nsimba Webster of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
3 / 37

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
4 / 37

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
5 / 37

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
6 / 37

Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
7 / 37

Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
8 / 37

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (32) Eric Weddle of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
9 / 37

Safety (32) Eric Weddle of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (43) John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
10 / 37

Safety (43) John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
11 / 37

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
12 / 37

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Guard (66) Austin Blythe and quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practice, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
13 / 37

Guard (66) Austin Blythe and quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practice, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
14 / 37

Wide Receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (58) Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
15 / 37

Linebacker (58) Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
16 / 37

Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
17 / 37

Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (20) Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
18 / 37

Cornerback (20) Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day and defensive end (97) Morgan Fox of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
19 / 37

Defensive tackle (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day and defensive end (97) Morgan Fox of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
20 / 37

Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver (88) Michael Thomas of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
21 / 37

Wide Receiver (88) Michael Thomas of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (54) Bryce Hager of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
22 / 37

Linebacker (54) Bryce Hager of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (21) Aqib Talib of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
23 / 37

Cornerback (21) Aqib Talib of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Scout Tory Woodburry and Kate Kost of the Los Angeles Rams during practice, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
24 / 37

Scout Tory Woodburry and Kate Kost of the Los Angeles Rams during practice, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
25 / 37

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (54) Bryce Hager of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
26 / 37

Linebacker (54) Bryce Hager of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
27 / 37

Wide Receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams coaches during practice, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
28 / 37

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams coaches during practice, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (58) Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
29 / 37

Linebacker (58) Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (21) Aqib Talib of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
30 / 37

Cornerback (21) Aqib Talib of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
31 / 37

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
32 / 37

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
33 / 37

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
34 / 37

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
35 / 37

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive end (97) Morgan Fox of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
36 / 37

Defensive end (97) Morgan Fox of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
37 / 37

Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Though the two teams may be different in Payton's eyes, they still return several of their core contributors that afforded them the chance to cross paths deep into the playoffs and potentially do the same again this season.

That, according to Payton, is what makes this week's game significant – not what happened eight months ago.

"The importance of the game or the relevance of the game is that you have two real good playoff football teams playing each other from a year ago," Payton said. "I think that's why it is the afternoon game (on FOX). That's why it's a national TV game. That is what I see."

SAINTS_16x9_BREES

Click for tickets!

Related Content

news

Opposing View: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on planning for Von Miller, Rams' pass rush

In Opposing View presented by Audi, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks about what he's seen from outside linebacker Von Miller and the rest of the Rams' pass rush this season.

news

Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says Rams pass rush is "as good as it gets also"

In Opposing View presented by Audi, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shares what he's seen out of the Rams' pass rush heading into Sunday's NFC Championship game.

news

Opposing View: Bucs head coach Bruce Arians on what he's seen from Rams since two teams played in Week 3

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians discusses key differences he sees in the Rams from Week 3 of the regular season to now ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game.

news

Opposing View: Kliff Kingsbury on how Cardinals are approaching facing Rams a third time this season

In Opposing View presented by Audi, here's how the Cardinals are preparing for their third matchup with the Rams, especially wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

news

Opposing View: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on coaching against "great friend" and Rams head coach Sean McVay

Between Washington and Los Angeles, Matt LaFleur and Sean McVay worked together for a combined five years. They'll face off as head coaches for the first time in Saturday's divisional round playoff game between the Packers and Rams.

news

Opposing View: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on facing the Rams for a third time this season

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll discusses the impact of playing the Rams a third time this season, and the Rams' uncertainty at quarterback, on their preparation.

news

Opposing View: Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on preparing for a Rams offense with possible personnel changes

Though the Rams offense will be without their normal starting quarterback and leading rusher, and potentially their leading receiver and second-leading rusher, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury anticipates Rams head Sean McVay will "have a great plan" for whoever is available.

news

Opposing View: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says Rams defense "has been very consistent" since Week 10

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shares what he's seen from the Rams defense over the last five games.

news

Opposing View: Jets head coach Adam Gase on the challenges presented by the Rams run game

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase shares his impressions of the Los Angeles Rams' rushing attack ahead of Sunday's game.

news

Opposing View: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the Rams' new and familiar faces

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shares his assessment of the 2020 Los Angeles Rams compared to the Rams team he faced in Super Bowl LIII.

news

Opposing View: Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the Rams' "attacking" defense

In the Los Angeles Rams' defense, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury sees a group that plays hard and with plenty of confidence.

news

Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expecting same Aaron Donald, Rams in Week 12

Though defensive lineman Aaron Donald has gone without a sack or tackle in each of the Rams' last two games, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't see any drop-off in his performance.

Advertising