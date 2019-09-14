Opposing View: Rams getting Saints team fixed on present

When the Saints and the Rams met in the NFC Championship in January, a blown pass interference non-call came to be a defining moment in Los Angeles' eventual 26-23 overtime win. Even though Los Angeles benefitted from it, McVay and Robey-Coleman both have said pass interference should've been called.

Much like Robey-Coleman, the defender who would've been penalized on the play, Payton is ready to move on. He once again noted the changes both teams have undergone since January.

"It feels like it was a long time ago," Payton said on a conference call with Los Angeles media this week. "It's part of our game. These are two different teams now, a lot of roster moves from last year to this year. We're playing each other early in the season, so it doesn't feel like that many games ago relative to the distance between when we played. You're looking at two different teams."

The no-call decision spawned a rule change by the NFL allowing coaches to challenge offensive and defensive pass interference calls as well as non-calls.

Payton wasn't surprised by what came out of the moment as far as the rule changes go. It's just standard operating procedure for the league, according to Payton, and he was quick to point out that it isn't the Saints' first experience with something like this.