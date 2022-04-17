Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Chris Shula looking forward to challenge of new role

Apr 17, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Like his fellow Rams coaching staff member Thomas Brown, Chris Shula finds himself breaking from routine after his previous time on staff.

Shula's first five years in Los Angeles revolved around coaching the linebackers, Now, he's taking on pass game coordinator duties and also coaching the defensive backs in 2022.

It's a different challenge, but one Shula is excited about.

"It is a great challenge to move to the back end," Shula said during a video conference Wednesday. "I think when you're talking about, just from an overall defensive perspective, everybody knows that the game starts with the quarterback, and affecting the quarterback and affecting the pass game. That's kind of how this league is evolving, too. So just the opportunity that (head coach) Sean (McVay) and (defensive coordinator) Raheem (Morris) to have the confidence in me to pair me with (defensive backs coach Jonathan) Cooley to help run the back end is truly an honor. But it's a great perspective."

Shula doesn't see any sort of proving ground or hurdle to clear when it comes to coaching a new position group, comparing it to last year when he switched from coaching the outside linebackers to coaching the inside linebackers. He said he already knows the players well because he's been here since all of them were brought on to the Rams, so those pre-existing relationships help with the transition.

"It's a two-way street where we're trying everything we can do to get these guys to play their best, to do everything we can to put them in the best position to make plays and be their best selves," Shula said. "And usually, when you're doing that, and you prove that you work hard and do everything that you can do it, it'll work out with the players and and you can sleep well at night."

Those players he'll get to work with are part of the reason he's excited for the change. Shula also looks forward to it because of the way it will allow him to see the Rams' defense. Former Rams secondary coach Ejiro Evero – hired as the Broncos' defensive coordinator this offseason – told Shula before he left that the safety/defensive back perspective was a great one to view how all 11 players on the unit are tied together.

"It's a great thing just as far as developing the whole perspective," Shula said. "I think, if you could just do like an internship and coach every position on offense and defense, not that that's possible. But, you know, it's obviously one of the best ways to learn the game."

While this wasn't a move Shula foresaw happening at any point, nor was it something he and McVay planned together, or he approached McVay about. Shula does recognize the value, though, when it comes to his career growth and development.

"It's a great opportunity to me to kind of move back, move into another position, see the game in a different light," Shula said.

Related Content

news

Travin Howard officially signs restricted free agent tender

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Travin Howard has signed his restricted free agent tender.

news

Assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown embraces getting out of comfort zone by working with new position group

A running back lifer as a player and a coach, Thomas Brown is taking on a new challenge moving over to coach the Rams' tight ends this season.

news

Offseason position reset: Defensive line

As the offseason program and 2022 NFL Draft approach, theRams.com takes an updated look at the defensive line position on the Rams' roster.

news

Liam Coen watched Rams' offense evolve while at Kentucky. Now he gets to help it move forward

New Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen still kept tabs on the offense from afar, even while working on the University of Kentucky's coaching staff last season.

news

Matt Gay officially signs restricted free agent tender

Rams kicker Matt Gay has signed his restricted free agent tender.

news

Once reluctant to career in coaching, new Rams RBs coach Ra'Shaad Samples now wants to be an example for others

Ra'Shaad Samples tried to carve out a career path away from coaching. Now he's the Rams running backs coach and hoping to use that platform to be an example for others.

news

From the Podium: Catching up with Liam Coen, Thomas Brown, Ra'Shaad Samples, Chris Shula and Zac Robinson

Key quotes and notes from new Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen, assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown, running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples, pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Chris Shula and pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson's Wednesday press conferences.

news

Offseason position reset: Quarterback

As the offseason program and the 2022 NFL Draft approach, theRams.com takes an updated look at the quarterback position.

news

Mock Draft Roundup: More offensive line, cornerback and edge projections two weeks out from draft week

Offensive line, cornerback and edge continue to be popular 2022 NFL Draft picks for the Rams by various experts.

news

Notable No. 175 overall selections in NFL Draft History

What kind of talent have teams been able to find at the 175th overall pick in the NFL Draft?

news

Where are they now? Former Rams WR & 5-time Pro Bowler Harold Jackson

5-time Pro Bowler Harold Jackson reminisces about his 6 seasons in Los Angeles and details how his time as a player laid the foundation for a long career in coaching.

