Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams, Pechanga & Los Angeles Regional Food Bank ready for massive drive-thru food distribution at SoFi Stadium  

Nov 22, 2023 at 01:30 PM
231122-Drive-Thru-Food-Drive-Pechanga-Release

The Los Angeles Rams, Pechanga Resort Casino and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank are teaming up to host one of the largest drive-through food distributions in the community on Tuesday, December 5 in the parking lots of SoFi Stadium.

For the fourth consecutive year, the contactless distribution is open to the Greater Los Angeles community and will serve thousands. Attendees will receive nutritious food for holiday meals, enough to feed a family of six for more than a week. Each household will receive roughly 60 lbs. of groceries, placed directly in their car trunks or back seats. 

Volunteers expect to distribute enough food for more than 20,000 meals during the food distribution at SoFi Stadium. Families will receive frozen chicken, fresh produce and a shelf stable food kit. Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage, front office staff and volunteers from Pechanga and the Food Bank will load meal kits into cars on Tuesday morning.  

Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the United States. According to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, more than two million people in the county live with food insecurity. That means one in four residents may not know where their next meal will come from.  

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Food Bank partner agencies serve more than 900,000 people each month.  Pechanga and the Los Angeles Rams are corporate partners and continually give back to their communities throughout Southern California.

The drive-thru distribution on Tuesday, December 5 is open to the public and will take place at SoFi Stadium (3696 Pincay Dr, Inglewood, CA 90305) from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. PT.

Related Content

news

Tutu Atwell joins L.A. Care & Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to distribute holiday meals leading up to Thanksgiving 

The Rams, L.A. Care Health Plan and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank teamed up to host a food distribution for families and community members struggling with food insecurity.   
news

Rams kick off 7th season of their Academic Challenge with 18 local high school football teams 

The Los Angeles Rams, in partnership with LAUSD, are beginning the seventh season of the Los Angeles Rams Academic Challenge for nine varsity football programs and nine girls' flag programs. 
news

Rams host local high school students for a one-on-one mentorship session at team's headquarters

Throughout the 2023 season, the Rams are hosting their third year of the Pathways to Success Mentorship Program for high school students. The program consists of eight in-person and virtual sessions that focus on the personal and academic growth of the students.
news

Rams & Nike partner to support 88th annual East LA Classic with inaugural girls' flag integration

The Los Angeles Rams and Nike celebrated one of the longest-standing high school rivalry games in the country when James A. Garfield High School and Theodore Roosevelt High School faced off in the 88th East LA Classic.
news

Edwin Markham Middle School Principal Yumi Kawasaki is Rams' ninth 'pLAymaker' honoree

Yumi Kawasaki, Principal of Edwin Markham Middle School in Watts, is the Rams' ninth pLAymaker honoree for her work supporting the school and its students. 
news

Tyler Higbee, Rob Havenstein, Ernest Jones & Ben Skowronek join fundraiser benefitting children battling life-threatening medical conditions

The Los Angeles Rams and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties teamed up to host the sixth annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event, presented by NeOnc Technologies Holding, Inc., to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions.
news

Rams safety John Johnson III excites students about reading at Rams Readers event

Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage visited Beckford Charter for Enriched Studies to read the team's children's book Ride with Rampage to more than 280 students as part of the Rams Readers literacy program.
news

Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage encourage students to read with Rams Reading Challenge

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off their October Reading Challenge as part of the Rams Readers literacy program by visiting 1,100 students in the Lawndale Elementary School District.
news

LAPD officer Joe Quezada is Rams' eighth 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023 

Officer Joe Quezada, head coach of the Lincoln Rams 14U football team, is the Los Angeles Rams' eighth pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for his work with the program. 
news

Rams rookies Cory Durden, Tanner Ingle & Cameron McCutcheon visit Kelso Elementary to distribute 'Rams House' t-shirts

The Los Angeles Rams and the Southern California Toyota Dealers teamed up to provide more than 9,000 branded t-shirts to IUSD students, faculty and staff in celebration of the team's three home game stretch at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
news

Dr. Martita Martinez-Bravo of Friends of Fieldworkers is Rams' seventh 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Dr. Martita Martinez-Bravo, Executive Director of Friends of Fieldworkers, is the Rams' seventh pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for her work supporting families of farmworkers in Ventura County. 
Advertising