Los Angeles Rams, Pechanga & Los Angeles Regional Food Bank ready for massive drive-thru food distribution at SoFi Stadium  

The Los Angeles Rams, Pechanga Resort Casino and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank are teaming up to host one of the largest drive-through food distributions in the community on Tuesday, December 5 in the parking lots of SoFi Stadium.

For the fourth consecutive year, the contactless distribution is open to the Greater Los Angeles community and will serve thousands. Attendees will receive nutritious food for holiday meals, enough to feed a family of six for more than a week. Each household will receive roughly 60 lbs. of groceries, placed directly in their car trunks or back seats.

Volunteers expect to distribute enough food for more than 20,000 meals during the food distribution at SoFi Stadium. Families will receive frozen chicken, fresh produce and a shelf stable food kit. Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage, front office staff and volunteers from Pechanga and the Food Bank will load meal kits into cars on Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the United States. According to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, more than two million people in the county live with food insecurity. That means one in four residents may not know where their next meal will come from.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Food Bank partner agencies serve more than 900,000 people each month. Pechanga and the Los Angeles Rams are corporate partners and continually give back to their communities throughout Southern California.