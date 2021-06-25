Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

PFF: Aaron Donald No. 1 interior defender heading into 2021 season

Jun 25, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Scouting service Pro Football Focus earlier this offseason ranked the 32 best interior defenders in the NFL ahead of the 2021 season. Checking in at No. 1: Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald﻿.

"No one matches up with Donald statistically since he entered the league in 2014," PFF NFL analyst Ben Linsey wrote as part of his analysis. "Over those seven seasons, Donald ranks first in the league in pass-rush grade (96.3), total pressures (579) and pass-rush wins without pressure (206)."

Donald was also ranked No. 1 on the same list ahead of the 2020 and 2019 seasons. The 2019 ranking came off of winning his second NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award – he won his third last year. Donald also ranked No. 1 on PFF's Top 101 players from the 2020 season.

Heading into this upcoming season, he'll be seeking his fifth-straight season with double-digit sacks after posting 13.5 (tied for second in the league with the Saints' Trey Hendrickson) last year.

New Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris indicated at his press conference in February he would do his part to ensure Donald continues to be set up for success.

"You want him get him lined up and find ways to get him one-on-ones, but at the same time, he's done such a great job of getting his teammates one-on-ones, setting up the guys around him, that you don't want to take away that part of his strength, either," Morris said.

Related Content

news

NFL.com's Adam Schein: Hop on the Cam Akers bandwagon

NFL.com contributing columnist Adam Schein's annual bandwagons to hop on includes Rams second-year running back Cam Akers. 
news

Where are They Now? Mike Lansford

Although known for his accurate kicks and ability to come through in clutch situations, Mike Lansford's success with the Rams didn't come without its fair share of obstacles and setbacks.
news

Pro Football Focus: Rams have No. 8 offensive line in NFL entering 2021 season

Ranking every NFL team's offensive line ahead of the 2021 season, scouting service Pro Football Focus places the Rams' unit in the Top 10. 
news

Bleacher Report: Austin Corbett is best-kept secret on Rams roster

Examining every NFL roster for each team's best kept secret, Bleacher Report's pick for the Rams is offensive lineman offensive Austin Corbett. 
news

Players see energetic, relatable coach in defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

New Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' approach to the job has resonated with players in a short amount of time. 
news

DeSean Jackson sees clear connection between him and Matthew Stafford, Rams and championship-caliber teams

Whether it be new quarterback Matthew Stafford or the Rams' championship aspirations, it's not difficult for wide receiver DeSean Jackson to draw connections to both. 
news

Rookies Robert Rochell, Bobby Brown III became fast friends

A bond that first developed during this year's pre-draft process has carried over as NFL teammates for Rams rookie cornerback Robert Rochell and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III. 
news

Cam Akers: Winning is primary goal in Year 2, will take care of individual goals

For Rams running back Cam Akers, if the team succeeds, his individual success will consequently fall into place. 
news

Van Jefferson more confident heading into Year 2

Called a "major bright spot" this offseason by Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Van Jefferson is eager to build on the confidence gained during his rookie season. 
news

2021 Opponent Breakdown: Baltimore Ravens

Our 2021 offseason opponent breakdown series concludes with an examination of the Rams' road Week 17 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

10 Observations from the third and final day of the Rams' 2021 minicamp

The Rams wrapped up their 2021 minicamp and offseason program with an open practice at SoFi Stadium. Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the session. 
Advertising