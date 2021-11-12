Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Player-led push helps Rams land Odell Beckham Jr.

Nov 11, 2021 at 05:55 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The addition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. came together quickly Thursday, with a little help from his future teammates.

"What time he sign? 12? Probably like 10:48," Woods said after practice, when asked about that recruitment process. "Just talking with him, just heard it was real. (Cornerback) Jalen (Ramsey) got him on the line, was able to talk to him, exchanged numbers, talked to him again, and I was heading out to practice, the news broke. So, short process."

The Rams agreed to terms with Beckham Thursday afternoon, 10 days after they acquired outside linebacker Von Miller.

Both personally and from afar, Beckham's new Los Angeles teammates are well aware of Beckham's talents.

Stafford was a Pro Bowl teammate of Beckham's and distinctly remembers working with him both in practice and in games during that time.

"He made some great plays in that game," Stafford said, alluding to Beckham's five catches for 89 yards. "Had him on like a flag route that I told him, if I touch my shoulder, he needed to run a pump, and he basically shoots it through the safety. He was like, 'Hey, you want me to go in front of him or behind them?' And I was like, 'I don't care. Just don't slow down.' And he ended up going behind them. I think it was (former Browns safety Donte) Whitner at the time. Threw a ball up, and he made a great diving catch in that one. So yeah, I mean, in practice, it's not a real serious practice, but he was still doing this stuff where he's making front-handed, one-handed catches and doing all that kind of stuff. It's impressive what he can do when the ball's in the air."

That was one of three Pro Bowl selections so far for Beckham, who has tallied 504 catches for 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns in 88 career games since being chosen 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

"His resume speaks for himself, and what he's been able to do on a football field over the course of his career, I think people forget a little bit about how good he is, what he's been able to do," Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp said. "His ability to separate, stretch the field. He's done it all in terms of getting down the field, he's worked underneath routes, he's done the intermediate stuff. So a guy that's done all of that and a very explosive football player, so excited about it."

Added Woods: "A dynamic receiver. You see what he can do in all shades of the game, whether it's option routes, or taking 'em deep, intermediate routes, I think he's just a great addition."

The goal of the large group phone call, according to Woods, was making Beckham "feel comfortable and confident to come join our team and our receiver room, join what we have going on." In the conversation that followed between the two receivers, Woods told Beckham what it was like in the Rams' offense and within its receiver room.

Collectively, he, Kupp and Stafford are looking forward to the opportunity ahead.

"It's an opportunity for us as a team, it's an opportunity for him to come in here and prove himself to us," Stafford said. "What our room is about in the receiver room is pretty special. I know he'll fit right in and just continue to get better, and hopefully it will help us as a team."

