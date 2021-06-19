Players see energetic, relatable coach in defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – What quickly became apparent during stints with the Buccaneers, Washington Football Team and Falcons has been established again in shorter order with the Rams.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris brings an energetic approach to the job, but he also knows how to effectively connect with his players.

"Raheem is an amazing coach," safety Taylor Rapp said during a June 9 video conference. "He knows how to get to his guys. He's very high-energy. You can feel his energy from across the field, probably across this whole state. Super excited to work with him."

With on-field workouts returning this bring, Rams players got to witness this approach beyond the constraints of a computer screen – in many cases, up close and personal.

It wasn't uncommon to see Morris take a hands-on approach to drills for every defensive position group. Sometimes it was watching outside linebackers Leonard Floyd and Chris Garrett as they worked on their hand technique. Other times, it was watching the inside linebackers and holding one of them accountable if they didn't do a drill correctly. Morris would also be seen throwing passes to linebackers and defensive backs during drills to help them work on their hands.