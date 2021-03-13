Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Tight End

Mar 13, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The calendar has turned to March, which means the start of the new league year – March 17, 1 p.m. pacific time – and free agency isn't far away.

Ahead of this pivotal time in the offseason, theRams.com will be breaking down the team's roster with an overview of the players currently under contract and those who are scheduled to become free agents.

The series continues with a look at the tight ends:

Under contract

  • Tyler Higbee: Posted 44 receptions for 521 yards and five touchdowns while playing in 15 games last season. His five touchdowns were second-most among Rams receivers.
  • Brycen Hopkins: Fourth-round pick was active for just five games as a rookie and primarily contributed on special teams in his first season.
  • Kendall Blanton: Spent his second season with the Rams on their practice squad.

Scheduled to become a free agent

  • Gerald Everett (unrestricted – Free Agent Spotlight): Tallied 41 catches for 417 yards and one touchdown while playing in all 16 games, maintaining his career double-digit yards per reception average.
  • Johnny Mundt (restricted): Primarily contributed on special teams, but stepped up in place of an injured Higbee with three receptions for 47 yards in a Monday Night Football win over the Bears. Collected four receptions for 53 yards overall while playing in all 16 games. Since Mundt is a restricted free agent, the Rams have the ability to tender him a contract and secure right of first refusal for any offer he receives from another team.

PHOTOS: Capturing Rams tight ends in action during the 2020 season

Take a look back at top shots of Rams tight ends from the 2020 season.

