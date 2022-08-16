Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Preseason opener a special first NFL game for Rams RBs coach Ra'Shaad Samples

Aug 16, 2022 at 03:06 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Ra'Shaad Samples had never been in to an NFL game before.

Until last Saturday.

When the Rams took on the Chargers last Saturday in their preseason opener, it was Samples' first NFL game – ever. And as a first-year running backs coach for a team.

"It was insane, bro," Samples told theRams.com Tuesday. "I talked to my mom, talked to my dad, talked to some close friends before the game and my first NFL game (coaching) being my first NFL game was crazy. First time I've seen that atmosphere, been in an NFL atmosphere. Just being on the sideline for it, because I've never been a fan at a game, but being able to coach in one, I mean it was unbelievable. I had to snap out of fan mode, wide-eyed coach right before pregame, because that atmosphere was insane."

Given that he grew up the son of a high school football coach, later played football in high school and college, trying to make it to an NFL game on a Sunday (or any other day of the week, for that matter) didn't always work out from a scheduling standpoint.

Thus, the closest Samples had been to experiencing an NFL game or atmosphere was playing against St. Thomas Aquinas in the then-recently-built Cowboys Stadium during his sophomore year of high school in 2010. St. Thomas Aquinas, coincidentally, had future 2016 No. 3 pick Joey Bosa.

Plus, Samples also began his own coaching career at a young age.

"I started college coaching at 20, so every weekend for me has been packed up," Samples said.

When Samples arrived at SoFi Stadium last Saturday, he facetimed his parents, and later spent some time sitting on the Rams' bench at the opponents' 40-yard line – a pregame routine he's had with every coaching staff he's been a part of.

"We just talked about like, 'Why haven't y'all ever taken me to an NFL game before? I literally had to work my way to go to an NFL game,'" Samples said with a laugh. "We just kind of laughed about that stuff. It helped me kind of get the jitters out also, always talking to them."

Samples said he didn't know what to expect coming in, when asked how his expectations heading into the game compared to reality. But once the game kicked off, it felt like business as usual.

"Once the whistle's blown and the ball is set down, it's all football again, right? It's coaching again," Samples said. "I've been doing this for seven years, so I think it was just the atmosphere, the experience, the realization that hey, this is the NFL, this is the highest level of football, you know what I'm saying? Being a part of that was cool."

Related Content

news

Rams waive five players ahead of roster reduction deadline

The Los Angeles Rams have waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams ahead of the deadline for teams to reduce their rosters from 90 players to 85.

news

First Look: Rams host Texans in lone preseason home game

Previewing Friday's Week 2 preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.

news

Con mamá y tía a mano, Lance McCutcheon de los Rams impresiona en su debut en la NFL

El juego de pretemporada del sábado por la noche contra los Chargers marcó una actuación memorable y el debut del receptor abierto y novato de los Rams, Lance McCutcheon.

news

McVay: Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. dealing with "soft tissue" injuries; Bobby Brown III has lateral ankle sprain

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III at the start of Week 2 of the preseason.

news

McVay: Bobby Brown III sustained ankle injury vs. Chargers, Kyren Williams' status for Texans game to be determined

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and discusses where things stand with rookie running back Kyren Williams' availability heading into Week 2 of the preseason.

news

Best of Sean McVay's "Coach Cam" appearance during Rams-Chargers preseason broadcast

Here are some of the highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay's appearance during the Coach Cam segment of ABC7's broadcast of the Rams-Chargers preseason game.

news

With mom and aunt on hand, Lance McCutcheon impresses in NFL debut

Saturday night's preseason game against the Chargers marked a memorable performance and debut for Rams rookie wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.

news

Five takeaways from Rams' 29-22 Preseason Week 1 win over Chargers

Here are five things we learned from the Rams' 29-22 preseason win over the Chargers on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Introducing Rest for Success with Cam Akers and Sleep Number

Get an inside look at Rams running back Cam Akers' balanced health and wellness regime heading into the 2022 NFL season.

news

First Look: Rams kick off 2022 preseason at Chargers

Previewing Saturday's Week 1 preseason game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams release first unofficial depth chart of 2022

The Rams have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 preseason.

Advertising