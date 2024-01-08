Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Previewing the Rams' 2024 road opponents

Jan 08, 2024 at 03:24 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

We now know where the Rams will be headed for their road schedule in 2024.

The Rams' 2024 away opponents are set, with Los Angeles slated to travel to the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and New York Jets, in addition to their usual NFC West opponents.

Here's a preview of each, presented by Hilton. Joining the Rams on the road in 2024? Book with Hilton.

Lions

Los Angeles' Wild Card round opponent this weekend, 12-5 Detroit had a breakthrough 2023 season in which it captured its first division title in 30 years, also earning the No. 3 seed in the NFC in the process. Including Sunday's playoff game, it will be the Rams' third matchup with the Lions in four years and second visit to Detroit in the 2024 calendar year. 

Bears

The Rams will visit Soldier Field for the first time since 2018, taking on a Bears team that went 7-10 in 2023. Chicago has the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft via last year's trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Saints

Second-place finishers in the NFC South in 2023, 9-8 New Orleans will host Los Angeles for the second time in three seasons. Including the Saints' visit to SoFi Stadium this past season, it will also be the third-straight year these two teams will face each other.

Patriots

New England owns the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after finishing 4-13. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is still under contract, but this past season's results have led to external speculation about his future with the franchise.

Jets

Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers' season ended very prematurely, but he's committed to playing in 2024 – and also potentially in 2025. He and Stafford squaring off would make for one of the league's most exciting quarterback matchups next season. While the Rams are familiar with MetLife Stadium from facing the Giants there twice in the last three years, it will be the first road matchup against the Jets since the 2016 season.

