Rams News | Los Angeles Rams

Pro Football Focus: Rams have No. 8 offensive line in NFL entering 2021 season

Jun 23, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Continuing their annual exercise of ranking every NFL team's offensive line, scouting service Pro Football Focus slotted the Rams at No. 8 ahead of the 2021 season.

The top-10 placement comes on the heels of finishing third in PFF's final rankings for the 2020 season, with the play of left tackle ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿, right tackle ﻿Rob Havenstein﻿, left guard ﻿David Edwards﻿ and right guard ﻿Austin Corbett﻿ helping the cause.

According to PFF senior NFL analyst Steve Palazzolo, Whitworth's 86.8 grade was sixth-best among NFL left tackles last season. Even at age 39, Palazzolo wrote that Whitworth is still performing at a high level. Meanwhile, Edwards posted the 18th-best grade among left guards, while Corbett had the 11th-best grade among right guards. Havenstein posted the 14th-best grade among right tackles.

"The Rams have the pieces to rank as one of the league's best offensive lines as long as they stay healthy," PFF senior NFL analyst Steve Palazzolo wrote.

Collectively, that group tied with the Titans for sixth-fewest sacks allowed and helped the Rams produce the No. 10 rushing offense in the NFL (126.1 yards per game) last year.

This year, that unit will be led by first-year offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, who previously held the same position at Stanford over the last three seasons.

PHOTOS: New faces at Rams 2021 offseason program

With the beginning of the new season, some new faces have joined the Los Angeles Rams for the 2021 NFL season. Take a look at the new faces around the 2021 Rams offseason program.

