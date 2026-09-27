Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell among Rams' inactives for Sunday Night Football at Broncos in Week 3

Also inactive for Los Angeles are safety Kamren Kinchens (hamstring), who like Nacua was also listed as doubtful, as well as wide receivers CJ Daniels Jr. and Tutu Atwell, quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB) and offensive lineman Bill Murray. Safety Maximus Pulley, who was signed off the Eagles' practice squad to the Rams' active roster earlier this week, is also inactive.