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Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell among Rams' inactives for Sunday Night Football at Broncos in Week 3

Sep 27, 2026 at 04:13 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

DENVER – Rams wide receiver link-placeholder-0 is inactive for tonight's game against the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High (5:20 p.m. PT, NBC).

Also inactive for Los Angeles are safety Kamren Kinchens (hamstring), who like Nacua was also listed as doubtful, as well as wide receivers CJ Daniels Jr. and Tutu Atwell, quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB) and offensive lineman Bill Murray. Safety Maximus Pulley, who was signed off the Eagles' practice squad to the Rams' active roster earlier this week, is also inactive.

For the Broncos, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) is inactive after being listed as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

S Kam Kinchens (hamstring)

WR C.J. Daniels Jr.

WR Tutu Atwell

WR Puka Nacua (hip)

QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)

S Maximus Pulley

OL Bill Murray

DENVER BRONCOS

QB Sam Ehlinger (emergency 3rd QB)

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

WR Marvin Mims Jr. (foot)

OL Kage Casey

TE Dallen Bentley

DL Sai'vion Jones

DL Tyler Onyedim

ROSTER PHOTOS: Rams 2026 Roster

Browse through the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 roster.

0 | OLB Byron Young
1 / 108

0 | OLB Byron Young

0 _ Byron Young
2 / 108
1 | CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
3 / 108

1 | CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

1 _ Emmanuel Forbes_
4 / 108
2 | S Jaylen McCollough
5 / 108

2 | S Jaylen McCollough

2 _ Jaylen McCollough
6 / 108
3 | S Kam Curl
7 / 108

3 | S Kam Curl

3 _ Kam Curl
8 / 108
4 | WR Konata Mumpfield
9 / 108

4 | WR Konata Mumpfield

4 _ Konata Mumpfield
10 / 108
5 | S Kamren Kinchens
11 / 108

5 | S Kamren Kinchens

5 _ Kamren Kinchens
12 / 108
6 | WR CJ Daniels
13 / 108

6 | WR CJ Daniels

6 _ CJ Daniels
14 / 108
8 | WR Tutu Atwell
15 / 108

8 | WR Tutu Atwell

8 _ Tutu Atwell
16 / 108
9 | QB Matthew Stafford
17 / 108

9 | QB Matthew Stafford

9 _ Matthew Stafford
18 / 108
10 | OLB Josaiah Stewart
19 / 108

10 | OLB Josaiah Stewart

10 _ Josaiah Stewart
20 / 108
12 | WR Puka Nacua
21 / 108

12 | WR Puka Nacua

12 _ Puka Nacua
22 / 108
13 | QB Stetson Bennett IV
23 / 108

13 | QB Stetson Bennett IV

13 _ Stetson Bennett
24 / 108
15 | QB Ty Simpson
25 / 108

15 | QB Ty Simpson

15 _ Ty Simpson
26 / 108
17 | WR Davante Adams
27 / 108

17 | WR Davante Adams

17 _ Davante Adams
28 / 108
18 | TE Terrance Ferguson
29 / 108

18 | TE Terrance Ferguson

18 _ Terrance Ferguson
30 / 108
19 | WR Xavier Smith
31 / 108

19 | WR Xavier Smith

19 _ Xavier Smith
32 / 108
20 | RB Ronnie Rivers
33 / 108

20 | RB Ronnie Rivers

20 _ Ronnie Rivers
34 / 108
22 | CB Trent McDuffie
35 / 108

22 | CB Trent McDuffie

22 _ Trent McDuffie
36 / 108
23 | RB Kyren Williams
37 / 108

23 | RB Kyren Williams

23 _ Kyren Williams
38 / 108
24 | RB Blake Corum
39 / 108

24 | RB Blake Corum

24 _ Blake Corum
40 / 108
30 | CB Josh Wallace
41 / 108

30 | CB Josh Wallace

30 _ Josh Wallace
42 / 108
35 | CB Jaylen Watson
43 / 108

35 | CB Jaylen Watson

Watson
44 / 108
36 | S Maximus Pulley
45 / 108

36 | S Maximus Pulley

Max Pulley Edit
46 / 108
37 | S Quentin Lake
47 / 108

37 | S Quentin Lake

37 _ Quentin Lake
48 / 108
42 | P Ethan Evans
49 / 108

42 | P Ethan Evans

42 _ Ethan Evans
50 / 108
44 | LB Grant Stuard
51 / 108

44 | LB Grant Stuard

44 _ Grant Stuard
52 / 108
47 | OLB Wesley Bailey
53 / 108

47 | OLB Wesley Bailey

47 _ Wesley Bailey
54 / 108
48 | ILB Omar Speights
55 / 108

48 | ILB Omar Speights

48 _ Omar Speights
56 / 108
49 | LS Joe Cardona
57 / 108

49 | LS Joe Cardona

49 _ Joe Cardona
58 / 108
50 | OL Beaux Limmer
59 / 108

50 | OL Beaux Limmer

50 _ Beaux Limmer
60 / 108
53 | ILB Nate Landman
61 / 108

53 | ILB Nate Landman

53 _ Nate Landman
62 / 108
55 | DE Braden Fiske
63 / 108

55 | DE Braden Fiske

55 _ Braden Fiske
64 / 108
56 | ILB Shaun Dolac
65 / 108

56 | ILB Shaun Dolac

56 _ Shaun Dolac
66 / 108
57 | DL Ty Hamilton
67 / 108

57 | DL Ty Hamilton

57 _ Ty Hamilton
68 / 108
63 | OL Dylan McMahon
69 / 108

63 | OL Dylan McMahon

63 _ Dylan McMahon
70 / 108
65 | OL Coleman Shelton
71 / 108

65 | OL Coleman Shelton

65_ColemanShleton
72 / 108
66 | OL Bill Murray
73 / 108

66 | OL Bill Murray

66_BillMurray
74 / 108
68 | OL David Quessenberry
75 / 108

68 | OL David Quessenberry

68_DavidQuessenberry
76 / 108
69 | OL Kevin Dotson
77 / 108

69 | OL Kevin Dotson

69_KevinDotson
78 / 108
71 | OL Warren McClendon Jr.
79 / 108

71 | OL Warren McClendon Jr.

71_WarrenMcClendon
80 / 108
73 | OL Steve Avila
81 / 108

73 | OL Steve Avila

73_SteveAvila
82 / 108
77 | OL Alaric Jackson
83 / 108

77 | OL Alaric Jackson

77_AlaricJackson
84 / 108
84 | TE Colby Parkinson
85 / 108

84 | TE Colby Parkinson

84_ColbyParkinson
86 / 108
86 | TE Max Klare
87 / 108

86 | TE Max Klare

86_MaxKlare
88 / 108
87 | TE Davis Allen
89 / 108

87 | TE Davis Allen

87_DavisAllen
90 / 108
88 | WR Jordan Whittington
91 / 108

88 | WR Jordan Whittington

88_JordanWhittington
92 / 108
89 | TE Tyler Higbee
93 / 108

89 | TE Tyler Higbee

89_TylerHigbee
94 / 108
90 | DE Tyler Davis
95 / 108

90 | DE Tyler Davis

90_TylerDavis
96 / 108
91 | DE Kobie Turner
97 / 108

91 | DE Kobie Turner

91_KobieTurner
98 / 108
92 | K Harrison Mevis
99 / 108

92 | K Harrison Mevis

92_HarrisonMevis
100 / 108
94 | DE Desjuan Johnson
101 / 108

94 | DE Desjuan Johnson

94_DesjuanJohnson
102 / 108
95 | OLB Myles Garrett
103 / 108

95 | OLB Myles Garrett

95_MylesGarrett
104 / 108
97 | NT Poona Ford
105 / 108

97 | NT Poona Ford

97_PoonaFord
106 / 108
99 | DE Aaron Donald
107 / 108

99 | DE Aaron Donald

99_Aarondonald
108 / 108
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