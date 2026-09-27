Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell among Rams' inactives for Sunday Night Football at Broncos in Week 3

DENVER – Rams wide receiver link-placeholder-0 is inactive for tonight's game against the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High (5:20 p.m. PT, NBC).
Also inactive for Los Angeles are safety Kamren Kinchens (hamstring), who like Nacua was also listed as doubtful, as well as wide receivers CJ Daniels Jr. and Tutu Atwell, quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB) and offensive lineman Bill Murray. Safety Maximus Pulley, who was signed off the Eagles' practice squad to the Rams' active roster earlier this week, is also inactive.
For the Broncos, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) is inactive after being listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams:
LOS ANGELES RAMS
S Kam Kinchens (hamstring)
WR C.J. Daniels Jr.
WR Tutu Atwell
WR Puka Nacua (hip)
QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)
S Maximus Pulley
OL Bill Murray
DENVER BRONCOS
QB Sam Ehlinger (emergency 3rd QB)
WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
WR Marvin Mims Jr. (foot)
OL Kage Casey
TE Dallen Bentley
DL Sai'vion Jones
DL Tyler Onyedim
Browse through the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 roster.