Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Puka Nacua breaks NFL rookie records for receptions and receiving yards

Jan 07, 2024 at 03:08 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Puka Nacua's record-setting rookie season has authored its biggest historic chapter.

With his 7-yard catch in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium, the Rams wide receiver broke Bill Groman's NFL rookie record of 1,473 receiving yards which had stood since 1960.

Additionally, Nacua's 6-yard catch on the same drive in the third quarter broke Jaylen Waddle's 2021 NFL rookie record for receptions. Nacua now has 105, surpassing Waddle's 104 from that year.

That 6-yard catch brought Nacua to 1,486 receiving yards on the season. Nacua finished with four catches for 41 yards and one touchdown overall before being pulled after getting the receptions record.

Making the moment even more special for Nacua was the chance to share it with his mother, Penina, who was in attendance at Levi's Stadium.

Quarterback Carson Wentz this week said the Rams would "do their best" to get Nacua those records. 

"He's a stud. Puka's been a stud," Wentz said Wednesday. "Seeing it from afar, but then coming in here and seeing it up close and personal. He's not only a stud receiver, but when you put the ball in his hand, never would've known he could run like that. He's getting these end arounds and he's picking up huge plays late in games when we're just trying to run out the clock in different scenarios. So he's been a lot of fun working with. I don't know if he really knows how good he is. He's still a kid, but I think the sky's the limit for him and it's cool that he's getting the recognition that he is and hopefully he can get that record."

Advertising