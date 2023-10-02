Puka Nacua's first career touchdown is a walk-off winner

It was the bookend of a drive that was kickstarted by a 20-yard completion from Stafford to Nacua, and also the result of what appeared to be blown coverage Colts secondary. Both Stafford and Nacua were surprised at how wide open he was on the final play.

"Great play by Puka," Stafford said. "Obviously, I've got to go see the tape, but it looks like a little bit of a blown coverage. I felt like that, looking down the middle going, 'Man, I'm not seeing somebody in there.' Threw it a little bit high just thinking that there was somebody standing there and there wasn't. Happy that he made the play and got it in so we didn't have to keep going."

Nacua said he could tell by the ball Stafford was trying to hold him in the zone, so he thought he wasn't running through it.

"And then I turned around and I was like, 'Wait, there's nobody here,'" Nacua continued. "So I just tried to find the endzone and saw safety coming, made a move on him. I was in shock as well."

Beyond that personal milestone, Nacua also finished with nine catches for 163 yards on Sunday. Overall, his 39 receptions and 501 receiving yards are most by a player in their first four games in NFL history.

He seems confident he can maintain his highly-productive pace.

"Shoot, if they keep asking me to do it, I'm just trying to do my job," Nacua said. "So whenever number nine throws the ball my way, I'm super happy because I know he's making it my job as easy as it can be. But try and take care of my body. I'm grateful for the people in the training room and the staff we got here. Sleep is my number one friend now. Going to bed as early as I can at night, 9-9:30, 9:30 at the latest."

Rams head coach Sean McVay emphasized Nacua will still have a role – and thus, the opportunities to continue producing – even once wide receiver Cooper Kupp returns.