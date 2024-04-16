From the Podium: Puka Nacua, Tre'Davious White, Ernest Jones IV and Rob Havenstein talk start of 2024 offseason program

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams' 2024 offseason program officially kicked off Monday with players back in the building for meetings and strength and conditioning workouts.
Wide receiver Puka Nacua, defensive back Tre'Davious White, linebacker Ernest Jones IV and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein all met with local media afterward to discuss their own offseasons and look ahead to the next several weeks and beyond.
Here are some of the highlights from those conversations at the team's practice facility:
"The standard is still set very high, and I don't think I'm close to reaching it." – Nacua
- Heading into Year 2, Nacua is well aware of the increased expectations and attention that will be paid toward him, and complacency is the furthest thing from his mind.
- He said he spent the last couple of months working out with wide receiver Cooper Kupp, whose expectations he's still trying to meet as the set standard for the position group, pointing to Kupp's credentials as a triple-crown receiver who also won a Super Bowl MVP.
"I felt like it was a good fit." – White
- After a tour of five teams in free agency, White liked the fit with the Rams after spending extensive time talking to head coach Sean McVay.
- Teammates with former Rams Von Miller and Taylor Rapp in Buffalo, White said they always praised McVay and his coaching staff, and the way McVay goes about things.
"I don't believe I've played my best football. There's a lot more in the tank." – Jones
- Jones just wants to be the best version of himself as he takes the torch from the retired Aaron Donald to lead Los Angeles' defense.
- Hard on himself by his own admission, Jones said he doesn't think he's hit his peak yet as a player.
"Sean mentioned this in our offensive line meeting today, this doesn't just fall on Steve to make sure every call is right, to get every look correct. We're all working as a unit, quarterback included." – Havenstein
- As he slides over to center, Steve Avila has plenty of support around him as he learns the ins and outs of the position.
- "We'll just keep building and building and building, and I think Steve's going to do a great job," Havenstein said.