From the Podium: Puka Nacua, Tre'Davious White, Ernest Jones IV and Rob Havenstein talk start of 2024 offseason program

"The standard is still set very high, and I don't think I'm close to reaching it." – Nacua

Heading into Year 2, Nacua is well aware of the increased expectations and attention that will be paid toward him, and complacency is the furthest thing from his mind.

He said he spent the last couple of months working out with wide receiver Cooper Kupp, whose expectations he's still trying to meet as the set standard for the position group, pointing to Kupp's credentials as a triple-crown receiver who also won a Super Bowl MVP.

"I felt like it was a good fit." – White

After a tour of five teams in free agency, White liked the fit with the Rams after spending extensive time talking to head coach Sean McVay.

Teammates with former Rams Von Miller and Taylor Rapp in Buffalo, White said they always praised McVay and his coaching staff, and the way McVay goes about things.

"I don't believe I've played my best football. There's a lot more in the tank." – Jones

Jones just wants to be the best version of himself as he takes the torch from the retired Aaron Donald to lead Los Angeles' defense.

Hard on himself by his own admission, Jones said he doesn't think he's hit his peak yet as a player.

"Sean mentioned this in our offensive line meeting today, this doesn't just fall on Steve to make sure every call is right, to get every look correct. We're all working as a unit, quarterback included." – Havenstein