Quick hits from Sean McVay's press conference: Aaron Donald out for Seahawks game, "safe to say" Matthew Stafford won't play, latest on Daniel Hardy

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay's Wednesday press conference for Week 13 against the Seahawks included updates on defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and linebacker Daniel Hardy's statuses.

Here's more on each:

Donald ruled out, "safe to say" Stafford won't play

The Rams will be without Donald and Stafford for Sunday's game against the Seahawks (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

Testing confirmed Donald suffered a high ankle sprain against the Chiefs, which McVay said Donald sustained in the first quarter of Sunday's game and played through. McVay said they'll take things week by week for Donald.

It will be the first game of Donald's career that he has missed due to injury.

"That's what makes Aaron, Aaron," McVay said. "He's unbelievable. I mean to be able to play through that, the toughness, everything that he embodies is what you love about Aaron."

Stafford, meanwhile, remains in the concussion protocol. Because Stafford will not practice Wednesday, McVay said it's "safe to say" he won't play against Seattle. McVay said Stafford has not had any setbacks.

Chance Hardy is activated this week

The Rams designated Hardy for return from Injured Reserve on Wednesday, beginning the 21-day window to evaluate whether to activate him. According to McVay, Hardy could be activated as soon as this week.