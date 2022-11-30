Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Quick hits from Sean McVay's press conference: Aaron Donald out for Seahawks game, "safe to say" Matthew Stafford won't play, latest on Daniel Hardy

Nov 30, 2022 at 12:22 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay's Wednesday press conference for Week 13 against the Seahawks included updates on defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and linebacker Daniel Hardy's statuses.

Here's more on each:

Donald ruled out, "safe to say" Stafford won't play

The Rams will be without Donald and Stafford for Sunday's game against the Seahawks (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

Testing confirmed Donald suffered a high ankle sprain against the Chiefs, which McVay said Donald sustained in the first quarter of Sunday's game and played through. McVay said they'll take things week by week for Donald.

It will be the first game of Donald's career that he has missed due to injury.

"That's what makes Aaron, Aaron," McVay said. "He's unbelievable. I mean to be able to play through that, the toughness, everything that he embodies is what you love about Aaron."

Stafford, meanwhile, remains in the concussion protocol. Because Stafford will not practice Wednesday, McVay said it's "safe to say" he won't play against Seattle. McVay said Stafford has not had any setbacks.

Chance Hardy is activated this week

The Rams designated Hardy for return from Injured Reserve on Wednesday, beginning the 21-day window to evaluate whether to activate him. According to McVay, Hardy could be activated as soon as this week.

"There's a possibility that he'll be ready to go," McVay said. "We'll see once we get out there for walkthrough and for practice. I know he's chomping at the bit. He's excited, and so I'll have a better feel once we get through today. But that is good to be able to get him out there and see how he does."

Related Content

news

Rams P Riley Dixon details his first season in horns & impactful performance against the Chiefs | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 96

Los Angeles Rams punter Riley Dixon joins J.B. Long to talk about his first year with the Rams and the impressive punting display against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12.

news

First Look: Rams host Seahawks in first of back-to-back home games to kick off December

An early preview of Sunday's Week 13 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 13

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 13 regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

McVay: Aaron Donald sustained ankle sprain vs. Chiefs, plus updates on Lance McCutcheon and Terrell Lewis

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on defensive lineman Aaron Donald, wide receiver Lance McCutcheon and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis coming out of Week 12 against the Chiefs.

news

"He's a great competitor, a great guy, and we're gonna ride with him": Teammates' confidence reciprocated by Bryce Perkins in his first NFL start

Quarterback Bryce Perkins' first NFL start offered both bright spots and room for improvement, but what he showed overall is why his teammates had, and will continue to have, his back moving forward.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bryce Perkins, Van Jefferson and Ernest Jones react to Week 12 loss to Chiefs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Bryce Perkins, wide receiver Van Jefferson and linebacker Ernest Jones' postgame press conferences following the team's 26-10 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City.

news

McVay: Allen Robinson II to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced postgame Sunday that wide receiver Allen Robinson II will undergo foot surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Chiefs 26-10

Early fourth quarter touchdown pass from Bryce Perkins to Van Jefferson pulls Rams within 10 before Chiefs pull away late with a pair of takeaways and field goals in Kansas City.

news

Allen Robinson II and Ty Nsekhe among Rams' inactives for Week 12 at Chiefs

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Chiefs

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 12 regular season road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Chiefs

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Advertising