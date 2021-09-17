Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell and Aaron Donald preview Week 2 at Colts

Sep 16, 2021 at 07:23 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ each held press conferences with local media Thursday to preview Sunday's road game against the Colts in Indianapolis.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations in Indianapolis, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Really looking forward to this team. Got one of the better (offensive) fronts that we'll play in the National Football League led by (Quenton) Nelson. Look forward to that matchup with him and AD (Aaron Donald) when those opportunities happen." – Morris

  • The Colts' offensive line, and offensive as a whole, will present a good early-season test for the Rams defense.
  • Aside from Nelson and the play of quarterback Carson Wentz, Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines also have Morris' attention because of the way they contribute as runners and receivers.

"(Offensive lineman) Rob (Havenstein), since I've since I got here, I just I cannot say enough about how you know, steady he's been but also, you know, consistently playing at a high level." – O'Connell

  • Echoing the high praise Rams head coach Sean McVay had for Havenstein on Monday, O'Connell commended the veteran right tackle for his steadiness and the way he's consistently play at a high level since joining the coaching staff.
  • O'Connell specifically pointed out how engaged Havenstein is in meetings, and said "you always notice his feedback in a real positive way."

"I don't know what was going on. I was just letting plays just slip out my hand. I was like, 'What is going on?' So I've been working my grip all week, making sure that everything will be good. I changed my gloves. Ain't nothing getting away no more." – Donald

  • Asked about outside linebacker Justin Hollins' comment that Donald told him he doesn't his very often and that Hollins cleaned up one of his sacks against the Bears, Donald indicated it was an uncharacteristic moment but one he's worked to address this week.
  • As disappointed as he was in himself, Donald said he was happy that Hollins performed the way he did and took advantage of the opportunities presented to him, which is what you want to see.

