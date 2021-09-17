From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell and Aaron Donald preview Week 2 at Colts

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ each held press conferences with local media Thursday to preview Sunday's road game against the Colts in Indianapolis.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations in Indianapolis, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Really looking forward to this team. Got one of the better (offensive) fronts that we'll play in the National Football League led by (Quenton) Nelson. Look forward to that matchup with him and AD (Aaron Donald) when those opportunities happen." – Morris