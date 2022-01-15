From the Podium: Raheem Morris on addition of Eric Weddle, Kevin O'Connell on Cam Akers, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey react to All-Pro recognition

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and defensive back Jalen Ramsey each held video conferences with local media Friday, discussing adding Eric Weddle to the defense, Cam Akers coming off his season debut, All-Pro recognition and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from and conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"The bond that we formed from that point (made it) an easy call, easy transition." – Morris
- Morris and defensive back Eric Weddle's relationship goes back to the 2007 Senior Bowl when Morris had the chance to coach Weddle.
- "The familiarity with the coaches and how they coach and how they talk. Being able to speak a lot of the same language, the movement, skills, all the things that we value, are some of the things and the reasons that you're bring in a guy like Eric Weddle," Morris said.
"We were able to get him going, get him some touches here and there – both in the run and pass game. And it'll be a continued priority for us. He's a playmaker." – O'Connell
- Following his season debut last week, the Rams will look to build on it and get him more touches.
- "We view him as one of the many guys on the offensive side for us that we want to try to feature and allow the ball to be in their hands and come to them in the rhythm and timing of our offense and no different this week," O'Connell said.
"It's an extraordinary honor." – Kupp
- A unanimous first-time All-Pro selection, Kupp said he doesn't take the recognition lightly and has an appreciation for it because of his respect for the talented players throughout the NFL.
- "It takes a team to make those kinds of things happen," Kupp said.
"A lot more work to do, but definitely blessed to have the opportunity to call myself (an) All-Pro." – Donald
- Donald was grateful to earn his seventh-straight All-Pro recognition.
- "To see the work put in – the hard work I put into this game – and to see it be recognized and be rewarded is truly a blessing," Donald said.
"Thankful, just thankful and grateful, first and foremost." – Ramsey
- Like Donald, Ramsey expressed gratitude for being selected to another All-Pro First Team (this one was Ramsey's third).
- Ramsey, who prefers to be called a defensive back rather than a cornerback because of how he plays the game, said he hoped to be an All-Pro in two separate categories, "but they switched it up. So it is what it is, but I'm super grateful and thankful."