From the Podium: Raheem Morris on addition of Eric Weddle, Kevin O'Connell on Cam Akers, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey react to All-Pro recognition

"We were able to get him going, get him some touches here and there – both in the run and pass game. And it'll be a continued priority for us. He's a playmaker." – O'Connell

Following his season debut last week, the Rams will look to build on it and get him more touches.

"We view him as one of the many guys on the offensive side for us that we want to try to feature and allow the ball to be in their hands and come to them in the rhythm and timing of our offense and no different this week," O'Connell said.