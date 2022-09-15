Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald discuss Falcons offense, Allen Robinson II, Donald nearing 100 career sacks

Sep 15, 2022 at 04:51 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing the challenges presented by the Falcons offense, getting Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II more involved, Donald being one sack away from 100 for his career, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"They create so many matchup problems with their personnel groupings." – Morris

  • A big topic of discussion this week has been the mismatches the Falcons can create within their various personnel groupings with players like running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts.
  • "They have the ability to move around to a bunch of different things, so you got to rely more on your instincts and how you call the game based on what the flow of the game feels like and what they're trying to get done within that game," Morris said.

"That's a little bit of an element that we're working through right now in terms of, 'Hey, let's be intentional about his touches, his opps, put him in the right spots.'" – Coen

  • The Rams continue to work to find solutions to create more opportunities for Robinson after Robinson finished with one catch for 12 yards in the season opener. Drawing back to what's been discussed previously, Coen said they know the can move Robinson around and not just use him as an 'X' receiver.
  • While it's about being intentional about giving Robinson more opps, Coen said Robinson has his part as well – "play fast, get open, you gotta separate, find those voids in the zones." Overall, Coen has been pleased with the week Robinson's had so far and believes they have a good plan for him moving forward.

"Anytime you accomplish something that, it's a great honor, but obviously I'm just out there playing." – Donald

  • Donald is nearing 100 career sacks, but his sole focus is on Sunday's game against the Falcons and not any personal milestones.
  • "I'm not thinking about it," Donald said. "Just playing the game, trying to do what I can to help my team win."

