Rams 2020 opponents finalized

Dec 30, 2019 at 03:09 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams' 2020 regular season opponents have been finalized.

Los Angeles will host teams from the NFC East and AFC East, including a Super Bowl LIII rematch with New England, at SoFi Stadium next year in addition to the Chicago Bears and its usual slate of NFC West opponents. L.A. will also travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for its NFC South matchup next season.

Below is the full list of Rams opponents, and where the matchups will take place. Preseason opponents will be announced during the offseason. The dates and times of the games will be announced later in the offseason at schedule release.

HOME

Seattle

San Francisco

Arizona

New York Giants

Dallas

New England

New York Jets

Chicago

AWAY

Seattle

San Francisco

Arizona

Philadelphia

Washington

Miami

Buffalo

Tampa Bay

