Rams 2020 opponents finalized

The Rams' 2020 regular season opponents have been finalized.

Los Angeles will host teams from the NFC East and AFC East, including a Super Bowl LIII rematch with New England, at SoFi Stadium next year in addition to the Chicago Bears and its usual slate of NFC West opponents. L.A. will also travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for its NFC South matchup next season.

Below is the full list of Rams opponents, and where the matchups will take place. Preseason opponents will be announced during the offseason. The dates and times of the games will be announced later in the offseason at schedule release.