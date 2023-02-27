Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Latest projections ahead of NFL Scouting Combine

Date: Feb. 21

Expert: Chris Trapasso, NFL Draft analyst

The pick(s): Michigan DL Mazi Smith (pictured above)

Notes: Smith, 6-3 and 337 pounds, started all 14 games at nose tackle for the Wolverines in 2022, recording 48 total tackles, half of a sack and one forced fumble. He was a consensus First Team All-Big Ten selection last season as well.

Date: Feb. 21

Expert: Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams Beat Writer

The pick(s): Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave (Round 2, No. 36 overall); Auburn EDGE Derick Hall (Round 3, No. 69 overall)

(Note: Full mock draft covers the Rams' full current allotment of picks.)

Notes: The No. 41 prospect on NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50, Musgrave (6-foot-6, 255 pounds) posted 11 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown in two games prior to sustaining a season-ending knee injury in 2022. He had 22 catches for 304 yards and one touchdown in 2021 while starting nine of 13 games played.

Hall (6-3, 252) registered a team-high 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks last season for Auburn, adding 60 total tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles in 12 starters for First Team All-SEC recognition.

Date: Feb. 27

Expert: Trevor Sikkema, NFL and NFL Draft analyst

The pick(s): Arkansas EDGE Drew Sanders