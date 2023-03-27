Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: What do projections look like one month out from draft week?

The Athletic (subscription required to read)

Date: March 22

Expert: Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams beat writer

The pick(s): Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes (pictured above)

Notes: The 6-foot-1, 166-pound Forbes had 46 tackles and 10 pass breakups, tied for 10th in the FBS with 16 passes defensed) and added a blocked kick for good measure in 12 starts to earn Second-Team All-American honors and First-Team All-Conference recognition.

Date: March 20

Expert: Doug Farrar, NFL editor

The pick(s): Arkansas LB Drew Sanders (Round 2, No. 36 overall); Michigan CB DJ Turner (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Notes: Sanders (6-4, 235) led the Razorbacks with 103 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles while starting 12 games before opting out of their bowl game to prep for the draft. He also logged an interception and five pass breakups en route to First Team All-American recognition from The Associated press as well as First Team All-SEC honors. Sanders was also a finalist for the collegiate Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.

A Second-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2022, Turner (5-11, 178) posted a team-high 10 pass breakups in 14 starts for Michigan, plus 36 tackles and one interception. He took home the title of fastest prospect at this year's NFL Scouting Combine after running the 40-yard dash in 4.26 seconds.

McDonald (6-4, 239) posted 36 total tackles and a team-high five sacks while starting all 12 games for the Cyclones in 2022 to earn First-Team All-Big 12 honors. He finished his Iowa State career as the program's career record holder for sacks (34), which also tied the Big 12 record, and tied the program record for career forced fumbles with 10. Additionally, his school bio says 34.1 percent of his career tackles were for a loss.

Date: March 20

Expert: The 33rd Team scouting department

The pick(s): Pittsburgh OT Carter Warren