Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Green Bay Packers

Jun 08, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Our 2023 opponent breakdown series continues with Los Angeles' Week 9 road opponent, the Green Bay Packers (Nov. 5, 10 a.m. PT – FOX; Lambeau Field).

230608_PackersBreakdown_16x9

2022

At first, things were going smoothly for the Packers, beginning the season with a 3-1 record through the first four weeks.

Then came a five-game losing streak that put them at 3-6 and put their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Green Bay split its next four games, but its postseason hopes were still on life support with a 5-8 record entering its Week 14 bye.

Notching a win over the Bears just before that bye, the Packers extended that win streak to four games with three consecutive victories after it, setting up a win-and-in playoff scenario in Week 18. However, Green Bay would lose that game to the Lions, whose victory helped the Seahawks get into the playoffs. The third-place finish set up a fourth meeting at Lambeau Field with the Rams in the last three calendar years.

The Packers' 8-9 season was impacted partially by quarterback Aaron Rodgers battling rib and thumb injuries. Star pass-rusher Rashan Gary also sustained a season-ending torn ACL in Week 9.

Key changes

After signing Rodgers to a contract extension last offseason, the Packers traded their longtime starting quarterback to the New York Jets this spring, installing 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love as their new QB1. Green Bay acquired picks in the first (No. 13 overall), second (No. 42) and sixth (No. 207) rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, plus a conditional second-round choice in 2024, from New York in exchange for Rodgers and picks in the first (No. 15) and fifth (No. 170) rounds in 2023.

While Green Bay elected not to pick up Love's fifth-year option entering this upcoming season, they later signed him to a one-year extension that keeps him under contract through the 2024 season and effectively gives him two years to prove himself as the long-term answer at the position.

The Packers used the No. 13 overall pick in the draft on Iowa linebacker Lukas Van Ness.

Head coach

Matt LaFleur enters his fifth season as head coach of the Packers, compiling a 47-19 regular season record and 2-3 playoff record through his first four years.

What to watch for

The Love era begins

The Rams have been used to seeing Green Bay's offense operate with Rodgers under center. Now, it will be Love.

It's a start contrast in experience. Rodgers concluded his time with the Packers with 223 career starts out of 230 games played; Love has started in one of just 10 games played since being drafted.

Of course, part of that can be explained by Rodgers winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021 – with the way he was playing, there was no reason to have Love play right away. Still, Love admitted this spring that after Rodgers signed an extension last offseason, he wondered what was next.

With that uncertainty out of the way, Love now steps into the role with a young supporting cast of receivers.

Consequently, this will not be the same Packers team the Rams have been accustomed to seeing when compared to experienced skill groups that surrounded Rodgers in most of the previous three matchups. Some have experience from last season, while others were added through the draft this spring.

That group will have OTAs, training camp and seven games to develop some chemistry before facing the Rams in early November.

Related Content

news

Behind the Grind Episode 2: An exclusive inside look at the Rams' approach to the NFL Draft

In the second episode of Behind the Grind, Rams Studios dives into everything surrounding the Rams and the 2023 NFL Draft, both on and off the field.

news

Rookie WR Puka Nacua standing out in OTAs

Although it's still early, Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua has been lauded for his ability to quickly learn the offense.

news

Cooper Kupp 'feeling really good' as he continues ankle rehab

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp discusses where things stand in his recovery from ankle surgery.

news

Observations from Rams' third open OTA session: Energetic practice highlighted by competitive redzone period

Here are some of the takeaways from the Rams' third open OTA session, which took place Tuesday.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Dallas Cowboys

In the eighth of a series catching up on the Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com breaks down their Week 8 road opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Pittsburgh Steelers

In the seventh of a series catching up on the Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com breaks down their Week 7 home opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

In teaching younger Rams offensive players, OC Mike LaFleur encourages learning by making mistakes now rather than later

For Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, the best way to get their young players up to speed is by allowing them to make and worth through mistakes now to set them up for success in the future.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals

In the sixth edition of an offseason series catching up on the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com spotlights their Week 6 home opponent and Week 12 road opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.

news

How Rams are approaching "star" position in secondary

Defensive back Jalen Ramsey brought unique size to the star position that the Rams no longer have after trading him to the Dolphins in March. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris explains how they're approaching the position and the two players getting looks there early on during OTAs.

news

From the Podium: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn share early takeaways from OTAs

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn's Wednesday press conferences following that day's OTA session.

news

Observations from Rams' second open OTA session: Playmaking on both offense and defense highlights session

Here are some of the takeaways from the Los Angeles Rams' second open OTA session, which took place Wednesday.

Advertising