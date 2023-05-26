Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Indianapolis Colts

May 26, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Our 2023 opponent breakdown series continues with Los Angeles' Week 4 road opponent, the Indianapolis Colts (Oct. 1, 10 a.m. PT on FOX).

230526_OpponentBreakdownColts_16x9

2022

An unusual start to the season was only the beginning for the Colts.

They opened the season with an overtime tie against the Texans, then suffered a 24-0 shutout loss to the Jaguars in Week 2. While they would upset the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs 20-17 in their home opener in Week 3, they would only win three of their first nine games.

During that span, starting quarterback Matt Ryan – who the Colts acquired in a trade with the Falcons during the offseason – was benched after suffering a Grade 2 separated shoulder against the Titans in Week 7. Rookie Sam Ehlinger started the next two games in place of of Ryan.

It was after that ninth game they fired head coach Frank Reich, who had held the position since 2018, and installed Jeff Saturday as interim head coach; Saturday subsequently reinstated Ryan as their starter. While Saturday won his NFL coaching debut with a 25-20 Colts victory over the Raiders in Las Vegas, Indianapolis would not win another game the rest of the season and finished 4-12-1 overall – a performance that clinched the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Colts were plagued by inconsistency along the offensive line for most of the 2022 season until continuity provided by a Bernhard Raimann-Quenton Nelson-Ryan Kelly-Will Fries-Braden Smith combination the second half of the season stablizied the unit.. Even so, the offensive line as a whole was responsible for 41 of the 60 sacks Indianapolis allowed, per Pro Football Focus. It also did not help that there top defensive playmaker, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, suffered through an injury-plagued 2022 campaign which limited him to just three games.

Key Changes

After a lengthy coaching search that included Saturday, the Colts hired former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their next head coach on Feb. 14. Of note, Steichen hired Jim Bob Cooter – who previously worked with Matthew Stafford during Stafford's time with the Lions – as his offensive coordinator.

Indianapolis also released Ryan, then drafted former Florida standout Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick as their quarterback of the future.

Other notable offseason moves included the signing of former Rams kicker Matt Gay to a 4-year deal and trading cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

Head coach

Steichen enters his first season as head coach of the Colts. While it is his first NFL head coaching job, he's held various assistant coaching positions in the league since 2011. Before serving as the Eagles' offensive coordinator the last two seasons, he served as the Chargers' offensive coordinator in 2020.

What to watch for

Richardson

Widely regarded as a raw prospect, the 20-year-old Richardson still showed tantalizing upside last season at Florida because of his size, arm strength and speed. He threw nine touchdown passes of 40 or more yards in 12 games last year, plus five rushing touchdowns of 40 or more yards.

Then at this year's NFL Scouting Combine, he posted the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash by a quarterback since 2000 (4.43 seconds), but doing so at his 6-foot-4, 244-pound size was unprecedented. The other three quarterbacks to run that fast: Robert Griffin III (6-2, 223; 4.33 40-yard dash), Reggie McNeal (6-2, 198; 4.40) and Michael Vick (6-foot, 210; 4.33).

Richardson said he grew up modeling his game after Cam Newton, and their measurables were similar – or in some cases for Richardson, better.

Related Links

None of that is to suggest Richardson will be Newton by Week 4 when the Rams come to Indianapolis, but a quarterback with that frame and skillset will present challenges nonetheless. It's an intriguing test for Los Angeles' defense early on.

Related Content

news

Get to know Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II | Pick 234

Here's what you should know about new Rams safety Jason Taylor II, whom the team selected 234th overall in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Stetson Bennett's NFL education has two valuable teachers in Matthew Stafford and Brett Rypien

As Rams rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett navigates his transition from college to the NFL, Matthew Stafford and Brett Rypien provide him with two experienced resources to lean on.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Cincinnati Bengals

In the third edition of an offseason series catching up on the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com spotlights their Week 3 road opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

How a roster with many new and young faces is impacting the Rams' approach to OTAs

The disciplined approach to 2023 resulted in the Rams bringing in more than 40 players. Here's how that's shaping the way they approach Organized Team Activities as those get underway.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Steve Avila and Stetson Bennett talk takeaways from first two days of OTAs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, offensive guard Steve Avila and quarterback Stetson Bennett's press conferences following day two of OTAs.

news

Thursday Night Football flex scheduling approved for 2023 season

The modified proposal allowing flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football for the 2023 season passed Monday at the NFL's Spring League Meeting in Minnesota. Here's what it means for Rams fans.

news

Rams claimed and awarded DB Vincent Gray off waivers

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed and been awarded former New Orleans Saints defensive back Vincent Gray off waivers.

news

Get to know Wingate P Ethan Evans | Pick 223

Here's what you should know about new Rams punter Ethan Evans, whom the team selected 223rd overall in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Get to know Ole Miss RB Zach Evans | Pick 215

Here's what you should know about new Rams running back Zach Evans, whom the team selected 215th overall in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Get to know Nebraska OLB Ochaun Mathis | Pick 189

Here's what you should know about new Rams outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis, whom the team selected 189th overall in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers

In the second edition of an offseason series catching up on the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com spotlights their Week 2 home opponent and Week 18 road opponent, the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertising