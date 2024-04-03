 Skip to main content
Advertising

Notable No. 19 overall picks in NFL Draft History

Apr 03, 2024 at 12:00 PM
The Rams are scheduled to make their first selection in the 2024 NFL Draft at 19th overall. Here are some of the notable players picked there in previous years:

2019: Jeffery Simmons, Titans DT

If the Rams do go interior defensive line with their first pick, there's a good history of impact players found at this slot. Besides Simmons, there's Casey Hampton in 2001 and Randall McDaniel in 1988, just to name a few.

Last offseason, Simmons' performance across his first four seasons led to a reported four-year, $94 million contract extension with the Titans. He's produced 233 total tackles, 26.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries while starting in 66 of 68 career games played through 2023. 

2007: Michael Griffin, Titans S

Griffin recorded at least one interception in nine of his 10 seasons, and played in at least 14 games in eight of those 10 seasons. Overall, he had 25 career interceptions and 60 passes defensed across 154 games (139 starts). He was named to two Pro Bowls as well.

2006: Antonio Cromartie, Chargers CB

Cromartie had at least 3 interceptions in 7 of his 11 seasons, including a whopping 10 in 2007, and was named to four Pro Bowls with one First-Team All-Pro selection (2007). 

2000: Shaun Alexander, Seahawks RB

Ripping off five-straight 1,000 yard seasons from 2001-2005, Alexander rushed for 9,453 overall across nine NFL seasons, eight of which he played with Seattle. He earned three Pro Bowl nods (2003-05) and was named NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and a First-Team All-Pro in 2005. 

1997: Tarik Glenn, Colts LT

The three-time Pro Bowler was a pillar of durability as a blindside protector for Indianapolis' quarterbacks, starting every regular season game in 9 of his 10 seasons with the Colts. He started all 154 games he appeared in, and played in 154 out of a possible 160. 

1996: Marvin Harrison Sr., Colts WR (pictured)

The Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and member of the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team amassed 1,102 career receptions for 14,580 yards and 128 touchdowns, also earning All-Pro recognition six times. His connection with Peyton Manning produced 953 passes caught for 12,766 yards and 112 touchdowns – each the most completions, yards and touchdowns by a tandem in league history.

