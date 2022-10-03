Bryce Perkins, Tutu Atwell and Shaun Jolly among Rams' inactive for Week 4 at 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Wide receiver Tutu Atwell and cornerback Shaun Jolly are among the Rams' inactives for tonight's game against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN and ABC7).
Joining Atwell and Jolly are defensive back Cobie Durant (hamstring), quarterback Bryce Perkins, cornerback David Long Jr. (groin), center Brian Allen (knee) and offensive lineman David Edwards (concussion).
For the 49ers, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) is inactive after being listed as questionable entering the contest.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
DB Cobie Durant
WR Tutu Atwell
QB Bryce Perkins
CB David Long Jr.
CB Shaun Jolly
C Brian Allen
G David Edwards
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
WR Danny Gray
RB Ty Davis-Price
S Tarvarius Moore
OL Nick Zakelj
OT Trent Williams
TE Tyler Kroft
DT Javon Kinlaw
