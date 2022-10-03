Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Bryce Perkins, Tutu Atwell and Shaun Jolly among Rams' inactive for Week 4 at 49ers

Oct 03, 2022 at 04:11 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Wide receiver Tutu Atwell and cornerback Shaun Jolly are among the Rams' inactives for tonight's game against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN and ABC7).

Joining Atwell and Jolly are defensive back Cobie Durant (hamstring), quarterback Bryce Perkins, cornerback David Long Jr. (groin), center Brian Allen (knee) and offensive lineman David Edwards (concussion).

For the 49ers, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) is inactive after being listed as questionable entering the contest.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DB Cobie Durant

WR Tutu Atwell

QB Bryce Perkins

CB David Long Jr.

CB Shaun Jolly

C Brian Allen

G David Edwards

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WR Danny Gray

RB Ty Davis-Price

S Tarvarius Moore

OL Nick Zakelj

OT Trent Williams

TE Tyler Kroft

DT Javon Kinlaw

