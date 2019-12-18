Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 12/17: Hill and Zuerlein estimated as non-participants, Everett limited

Dec 17, 2019 at 04:07 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams cornerback Troy Hill (thumb) and kicker Greg Zuerlein (right quad) were estimated as non-participants Tuesday as the Rams began their shortened week of preparation for Saturday's road game against 49ers.

Hill underwent surgery to repair his broken right thumb on Monday. That same day, McVay said it's possible Hill could play with a cast this week, but it will depend on how he's feeling and what his pain tolerance looks like as the week goes on.

McVay reiterated Tuesday that he feels good about Zuerlein being able to kick against the 49ers, but the team is still preparing other options just in case.

"We will have some guys come up on Thursday night," McVay said.

Beyond Hill and Zuerlein, tight end Gerald Everett was estimated as a limited participant.

Below are the full Tuesday injury reports for both teams. Because the Rams held a walk-thru, Tuesday's participation is an estimation based on if a full practice had been conducted.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryTuesday
Gerald EverettTEKneeLimited
Troy HillCBThumbDNP
Greg ZuerleinKRight QuadDNP

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryTuesday
Dee FordDEQuadricep, HamstringDNP
Jaquiski TarttSRibsDNP
Jullian TaylorDTElbowDNP
Mike PersonGNeckLimited
Richard ShermanCBHamstringFull
K'Waun WilliamsCBConcussionFull

Advertising