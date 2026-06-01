Rams agree to terms on trade to acquire Myles Garrett from Browns

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – The Rams have agreed to terms on a trade to acquire All-Pro edge Myles Garrett from the Browns.

In exchange for the 30-year-old Garrett, Los Angeles sent outside linebacker Jared Verse and a 2027 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick, and 2029 third-round pick to Cleveland.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett is coming off a 2025 season in which he set the new NFL single-season sack record with 23. He also won NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the 2023 season.

A five-time First-Team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, he has amassed 125.5 sacks through his first nine NFL seasons – most among active players. The First-Team All-Pro recognition has come in five of his last six seasons – including the last three consecutively – with six of those seven Pro Bowl nods coming consecutively over the last six years.

He has also logged double-digit sacks every year since his second season in the league – eight straight years.

Overall, he has played in 134 games (131 starts) and recorded 412 tackles (293 solo), 149 tackles for loss, 125.5 sacks, 23 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 613 pressures, 372 hurries and one defensive touchdown.