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Rams agree to terms on trade to acquire Myles Garrett from Browns

Jun 01, 2026 at 01:05 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – The Rams have agreed to terms on a trade to acquire All-Pro edge Myles Garrett from the Browns.

In exchange for the 30-year-old Garrett, Los Angeles sent outside linebacker Jared Verse and a 2027 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick, and 2029 third-round pick to Cleveland.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett is coming off a 2025 season in which he set the new NFL single-season sack record with 23. He also won NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the 2023 season.

A five-time First-Team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, he has amassed 125.5 sacks through his first nine NFL seasons – most among active players. The First-Team All-Pro recognition has come in five of his last six seasons – including the last three consecutively – with six of those seven Pro Bowl nods coming consecutively over the last six years.

He has also logged double-digit sacks every year since his second season in the league – eight straight years.

Overall, he has played in 134 games (131 starts) and recorded 412 tackles (293 solo), 149 tackles for loss, 125.5 sacks, 23 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 613 pressures, 372 hurries and one defensive touchdown.

Garrett originally entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Browns out of Texas A&M.

BEST PHOTOS: Best of new Rams DE Myles Garrett

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a trade to acquire All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. Celebrate the new addition to the defense by browsing through photos of his best NFL moments.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett jogs off the field before a football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett jogs off the field before a football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Kareem Elgazzar/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) lines up for a play during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 21 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) lines up for a play during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 21 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the quarterback during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. The Raiders won 16-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the quarterback during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. The Raiders won 16-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in action against New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in action against New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the quarterback during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the quarterback during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks on between plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks on between plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett (95) sacks New York Jets' Trevor Siemian (19) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
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Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett (95) sacks New York Jets' Trevor Siemian (19) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) walks off of the field after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) walks off of the field after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes against Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes against Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) gestures over San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) gestures over San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after making a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after making a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) lines up during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) lines up during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) attempts to tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) attempts to tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks on after the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks on after the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the passer during an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland. Clevelandâ€™s defensive line could be the teamâ€™s greatest strength, and Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett may be on the verge of becoming the leagueâ€™s most unstoppable force. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
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FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the passer during an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland. Clevelandâ€™s defensive line could be the teamâ€™s greatest strength, and Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett may be on the verge of becoming the leagueâ€™s most unstoppable force. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

David Richard/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
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Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts while standing on the field during an NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, in Cleveland. Garrett ran a photo of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger through a paper shredder for a video spoof during the offseason. On Sunday, Cleveland's dynamic defensive end plans to get his hands on the real Big Ben in the season opener. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
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FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts while standing on the field during an NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, in Cleveland. Garrett ran a photo of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger through a paper shredder for a video spoof during the offseason. On Sunday, Cleveland's dynamic defensive end plans to get his hands on the real Big Ben in the season opener. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

David Richard/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) avoids Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) avoids Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Myles Garrett attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday, April 23, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
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Myles Garrett attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday, April 23, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Evan Agostini/©2026 Evan Agostini
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-22. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-22. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) tries to get around New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) tries to get around New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE -Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after recording a sack during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. As Garrett heads into his seventh NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, Garrett ranks among the some of the best pass rushers in league history. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
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FILE -Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after recording a sack during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. As Garrett heads into his seventh NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, Garrett ranks among the some of the best pass rushers in league history. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs off of the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs off of the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 4 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 4 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Myles Garrett arrives at the premiere of "Michael" on Monday, April 20, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
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Myles Garrett arrives at the premiere of "Michael" on Monday, April 20, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss/Invision
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, middle, is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, top, and linebacker Carson Schwesinger during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, middle, is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, top, and linebacker Carson Schwesinger during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after losing his helmet on a play during of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after losing his helmet on a play during of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 21 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 21 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) watches Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) watches Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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