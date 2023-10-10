Rams agree to terms on Van Jefferson trade with Falcons

The Rams on Tuesday agreed to terms on a trade that will send the wide receiver and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Falcons in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

His most productive season came during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning 2021 campaign, when he finished with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns while starting all 17 regular season games and all four playoff games. In 2022, he caught the first game-winning touchdown of his career – at any level of football – in the Rams' Thursday Night Football win over the Raiders at SoFi Stadium.