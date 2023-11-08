Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams agree to terms with QB Carson Wentz

Nov 08, 2023 at 10:40 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have a new addition to their quarterback room.

Los Angeles on Wednesday agreed to terms with veteran Carson Wentz.

The 30-year-old Wentz most recently played for the Washington Commanders, completing 172 of 276 pass attempts for 1,755 yards with 11 touchdowns against 9 interceptions while starting in eight of nine games played during the 2022 season.

Prior to spending last season with the Commanders, Wentz started all 17 regular season games for the Colts in 2021, completing 322 of 516 passing yards for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions after Indianapolis acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The North Dakota State product originally entered the NFL as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Eagles and played his first five seasons in Philadelphia, completing 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 16,811 yards with 113 touchdowns against 50 interceptions. His best season with the Eagles was in 2017, when he completed 265 of 440 pass attempts for 3,296 yards with 33 touchdowns against 7 interceptions en route to Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro recognition.

Overall, Wentz has thrown for 22,129 yards with 151 touchdowns against 66 interceptions across 93 games (92 starts) in seven NFL seasons. He has also rushed 337 times for 1,362 yards and 10 touchdowns.

BEST PHOTOS: Rams QB Carson Wentz through the years

Take a look through the best photos of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Carson Wentz through the years.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) takes the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. The Colts won 23-17. (Aaron Doster via AP)
1 / 28

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) takes the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. The Colts won 23-17. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2021/Aaron Doster
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Colts defeated the 49ers 30-18. (Greg Trott via AP)
2 / 28

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Colts defeated the 49ers 30-18. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles during an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, Philadelphia. The Vikings defeated the Eagles 23-21. (Al Tielemans via AP)
3 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles during an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, Philadelphia. The Vikings defeated the Eagles 23-21. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans/2018 Al Tielemans via AP Images
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass during the game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday Nov. 13, 2016, Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Falcons 24-15. (Al Tielemans via AP Images)
4 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass during the game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday Nov. 13, 2016, Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Falcons 24-15. (Al Tielemans via AP Images)

Al Tielemans
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz greet each other after their NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Detroit. Detroit defeated Philadelphia 24-23. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
5 / 28

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz greet each other after their NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Detroit. Detroit defeated Philadelphia 24-23. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball during a week 12 NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 25-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
6 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball during a week 12 NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 25-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates during a week 12 NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 25-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
7 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates during a week 12 NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 25-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass in an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. (Tom DiPace via AP)
8 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass in an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. (Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace©
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates after leading his team to a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Eagles defeated the Packers, 34-27. (Ryan Kang via AP)
9 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates after leading his team to a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Eagles defeated the Packers, 34-27. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz #11 reacts after scoring a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens on December 18th 2016 in Baltimore. The Ravens won 27-26. (Brian Garfinkel via AP)
10 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz #11 reacts after scoring a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens on December 18th 2016 in Baltimore. The Ravens won 27-26. (Brian Garfinkel via AP)

Brian Garfinkel
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball during a week 13 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 in Seattle. Seattle won 24-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
11 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball during a week 13 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 in Seattle. Seattle won 24-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles during an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 27-20. (Al Tielemans via AP)
12 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles during an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 27-20. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans/2018 Al Tielemans via AP Images
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball during a week 6 NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C. Philadelphia won 28-23. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
13 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball during a week 6 NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C. Philadelphia won 28-23. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates with center Jason Kelce (62) during a week 7 NFL football against the Washington Redskins on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 34-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
14 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates with center Jason Kelce (62) during a week 7 NFL football against the Washington Redskins on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 34-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to hand off to running back Miles Sanders (26) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Perry Knotts via AP)
15 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to hand off to running back Miles Sanders (26) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Philadelphia. (Perry Knotts via AP)
16 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Philadelphia. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/Perry Knotts Photography
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) celebrates after the team scored a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Jets, 45-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)
17 / 28

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) celebrates after the team scored a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Jets, 45-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) points to the sky during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Indianapolis. The Titans won 34-31. (Aaron Doster via AP)
18 / 28

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) points to the sky during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Indianapolis. The Titans won 34-31. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2021/Aaron Doster
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks to pass under pressure during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 in Chicago. The Eagles won the game, 29-14. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
19 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks to pass under pressure during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 in Chicago. The Eagles won the game, 29-14. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (Michael Owens via AP)
20 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball in the pocket during a week 6 NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C. Philadelphia won 28-23. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
21 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball in the pocket during a week 6 NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C. Philadelphia won 28-23. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) stands during the national anthem prior to an NFL game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Texans 31-3. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
22 / 28

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) stands during the national anthem prior to an NFL game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Texans 31-3. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (27) provides pressure during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles, 37-10. (James D. Smith via AP)
23 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (27) provides pressure during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles, 37-10. (James D. Smith via AP)

James D. Smith/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates during a week 12 NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 25-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
24 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates during a week 12 NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 25-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates during a week 6 NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C. Philadelphia won 28-23. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
25 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates during a week 6 NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C. Philadelphia won 28-23. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) rushes during the game against the New York Giants, Sunday Nov. 6, 2016, Secaucus, NJ. The Giants defeated the Eagles 28-23. (Al Tielemans via AP Images)
26 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) rushes during the game against the New York Giants, Sunday Nov. 6, 2016, Secaucus, NJ. The Giants defeated the Eagles 28-23. (Al Tielemans via AP Images)

Al Tielemans
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes a throw in action against the Denver Broncos Sunday November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
27 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes a throw in action against the Denver Broncos Sunday November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass against thePittsburgh Steelers, Sunday Sept. 25, 2016, Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Steelers 34-3. (Al Tielemans via AP Images)
28 / 28

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass against thePittsburgh Steelers, Sunday Sept. 25, 2016, Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Steelers 34-3. (Al Tielemans via AP Images)

Al Tielemans
Advertising