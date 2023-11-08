Rams agree to terms with QB Carson Wentz

The 30-year-old Wentz most recently played for the Washington Commanders, completing 172 of 276 pass attempts for 1,755 yards with 11 touchdowns against 9 interceptions while starting in eight of nine games played during the 2022 season.

Prior to spending last season with the Commanders, Wentz started all 17 regular season games for the Colts in 2021, completing 322 of 516 passing yards for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions after Indianapolis acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The North Dakota State product originally entered the NFL as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Eagles and played his first five seasons in Philadelphia, completing 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 16,811 yards with 113 touchdowns against 50 interceptions. His best season with the Eagles was in 2017, when he completed 265 of 440 pass attempts for 3,296 yards with 33 touchdowns against 7 interceptions en route to Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro recognition.