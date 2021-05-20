Rams and The Wallace Firm announce partnership; launch first-of-its-kind Heart & Hustle Award for community heroes

The short documentary captures Josh receiving the first-ever WallaceWins.com Heart & Hustle Award at the Rams' Draft House in Malibu following the release of the 2021 NFL schedule. Surrounded by family, friends, coaches, The Wallace Firm, and the Rams, the film also shows Bradley Wallace, The Wallace Firm's Founder, surprising Josh with a $5,000 donation to support his college education and two of Wallace's own tickets to the Rams season opener at SoFi Stadium against the Chicago Bears on September 12 on Sunday Night Football.

"From the moment we met Brad and began conversations with The Wallace Firm, it was evident that he shared our unwavering commitment to serve the greater Los Angeles region and the community he grew up in," said Rams Vice President of Partnership Sales, Jason Griffiths. "We are thrilled to work with The Wallace Firm and recognize Josh, who inspired both organizations by overcoming adversity and demonstrating a 'We Not Me' mentality through trying times."

"When I became aware of Josh's story and how he shouldered tremendous responsibility for his family while committing himself to excellence on the field at my alma mater, I immediately wanted to be involved in his recognition and get in touch with him," said Rams Defensive Back, David Long Jr. "His perseverance and selflessness inspired me and I'm glad he will be in the seats of SoFi Stadium for our regular season home opener on Sunday Night Football. I know he will cheer us on like we are cheering him on."

The documentary follows Josh's struggle when he became the caretaker for all three members of his household while maintaining academic excellence and preparing for the start of football season so he could fulfill his dream of being the first family member to obtain a college degree. The film includes interviews with Josh, his mother Betty and father Antonio, his football coach Drew Casani at Loyola High School of Los Angeles, and Rams Defensive Back and Loyola High School alumnus, David Long Jr., who paid a visit to Josh during one of his football practices at his former alma mater.

"Partnering with the Rams while helping Josh Morales fulfill his dream of studying aerospace engineering and graduating from USC, is also a fulfillment of my own dreams. I was born and raised in Los Angeles and I will always and forever be a die-hard Los Angeles sports fan. I am thrilled to be partnering with LA's original NFL team, an amazing and innovative organization that shares our law firm's values and commitment to the community," said Wallace, who is also a well-respected trial lawyer giving a voice to victims during their most difficult times.

"Awarding Josh with our first WallaceWins.com Heart & Hustle Award is the perfect example of the kind of individuals we seek to recognize, and the impact we hope to create with this award. Josh embodies our law firm's core principles of never giving up, caring first, and remembering that we are all family and a community," Wallace added.

More About Josh

Josh went through a life-changing experience when he and his entire family tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020. For weeks, Josh nursed his parents through the terrifying sickness. His mother was bedridden for three weeks and his father eventually hospitalized. Josh spoke to doctors about his parents' conditions, administered medications, prepared meals, hand-cleaned clothes and checked breathing. Regardless of the adversity, Josh was able to maintain a 3.7 GPA in pursuit of his admission to the University of Southern California and prepare for the upcoming football season. His ambition is to be the first member of his family with a four-year college degree.

More About the Partnership