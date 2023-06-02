Los Angeles Rams announce 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

Former Rams Defensive Back and Super Bowl LVI Champion Donte Deayon is rejoining the team as a coaching fellow and will mentor the cornerbacks with Rams' Defensive Backs Coach Aubrey Pleasant. Deayon played in the NFL for five seasons, including two with the New York Giants (2017-18) and three with the Rams (2019-21). During his pro career, he appeared in 21 games (one start) and notched 43 tackles (35 solo), four pass breakups, five passes defensed, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one pressure. Deayon played his collegiate ball at Boise State (2012-15), where he was a three-time All-Mountain West Second Team selection (2013-15). His 17 career interceptions are fifth on Boise State's all-time list and third all-time in the Mountain West Conference.