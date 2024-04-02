Rams announce Performance Camps presented by official health partner Cedars-Sinai

The coed football camps will serve all positions and skill levels. Former NFL and All-American collegiate athletes and coaches to lead each non-contact camp and teach basic football concepts, advanced positional skill development and football education. The camp curriculum will promote character development by encouraging a competitive mindset, while highlighting the transferable life skills gained through playing football and how those skills translate to great habits in the classroom.

The Rams Cheerleaders will lead the coed cheerleading camp for campers from all experience levels.Throughout the camp, participants will learn the fundamentals of dance, basic sideline choreography and how to achieve a star-studded stage presence. Focused on building self-esteem to prepare them for center stage performances, the camp will offer attendees valuable skills they can apply on the field and in the classroom.

In addition, the camps will feature an orientation for parents/guardians in support of the NFL’s Play Football "Get in the Game" initiative, which is a collaborative effort led by the league and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Eligibility Center. NCAA representatives will lead the orientations and discuss college entrance requirements for student-athletes.

Each camp will include lunch from Rams partner Carl’s Jr., giveaways, a live DJ, as well as photo opportunities with the Super Bowl LVI Trophy. Select camp locations will feature appearances from Rams Legends and mascot Rampage. Each camp will be open to 400 attendees and all participants will receive a branded t-shirt.

Registration is now open at therams.com/performance-camps for the following locations:

· Saturday, June 8 – Cerritos High School located at 12500 183rd St, Cerritos, CA 90703

· Saturday, June 15 – Grossmont High School located at 1100 Murray Dr, El Cajon, CA 92020

· Saturday, June 22 – Birmingham High School located at 17000 Haynes St, Van Nuys, CA 91406

· Saturday, June 29 – Chino Hills High School located at 16150 Pomona Rincon Rd, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Rams Performance Camps will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT.