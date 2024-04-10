Rams announce Draft Experience presented by SoFi in Hermosa Beach 

"The NFL Draft is a key step in our team building process as we endeavor to bring this city another Championship and we are thrilled to be celebrating this exciting time with our fans in the iconic city of Hermosa Beach," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick. "We are grateful to Mayor Massey, the City Council and the City of Hermosa Beach for agreeing to host our Draft Experience. Events like this can only come to life with the right team supporting them, and we are lucky to have SoFi on our team as part of this unprecedented Draft Experience and SoFi Field. We are excited for fans from communities all across LA to come together in Hermosa Beach to forge memories that will last a lifetime and help kick off this next chapter in Rams history."

The free, two-day event is open to the public. Fans will enjoy live draft day coverage and onstage programming featuring appearances by current and former Rams, and special performances by the Rams Cheerleaders and Mariachi Rams. Rams Legend and Super Bowl XXXIV Champion D'Marco Farr, Rams game day host Camryn Irwin and play-by-play voice of the Rams J.B. Long will serve as emcees for both days of the experience. In addition, Rams content creator Erica Tamposi will join the onstage programming on Friday.

The Rams will bring their gameday activation, Ramp'd Up, to the event and give fans an opportunity to get their face painted and hair decorated at stations by professional artists, as well as create a Rams button at the team's iconic Button Bar. A waiver is required to participate in the face painting. Ramp'd Up will be open from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT on Thursday and 3:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT on Friday. The activation area also will have photo opportunities, giveaways from the team's branded van, a DJ and other family-friendly activities.

"We are excited to join the Rams in welcoming the public to a one-of-a-kind free NFL Draft experience combining local football with sand and surf," said Hermosa Beach Mayor Justin Massey. "This family-friendly event will showcase Hermosa Beach, celebrate the bond between sports and our region, and encourage participation in youth sports for children from all walks of life."

To enhance the Draft Experience, the Rams and SoFi will produce a first-of-its-kind 60-yard turf football field on the beach, located south of the pier between 10th and 11th streets. Fans in attendance on Thursday and Friday will have the chance to see the SoFi Field in person and participate in "Skills and Drills" stations. A waiver is required to participate in activities on the field.

"We can't wait to help Rams fans celebrate their ambition for the team around the upcoming draft, and experience the magic of SoFi Stadium for themselves out on Hermosa Beach with the SoFi Field. Our mission is to help our members achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions, whether they bank, borrow, or invest with SoFi," said Lauren Stafford Webb, CMO of SoFi. "SoFi offers its members the tools they need to get their money right all in one app, so we wanted to bring the Rams and their fans the most innovative experience with everything they need to celebrate an amazing upcoming season, all in one place."

Between April 25 through May 2, the Rams and SoFi will host Play 60 Field Days and youth football clinics at the field for select community groups and schools. More information about these events will be available at a later date.