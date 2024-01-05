Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams announce end-of-year team award recipients for 2023 season

Jan 05, 2024 at 10:02 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams still have the playoffs on the horizon, but with the regular season coming to a close, they have announced their end-of-year team awards for the 2023 season.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford received the Daniel F. Reeves Memorial Award, given to the team's most valuable player. Voted a captain by his Rams teammates for the third-straight year, Stafford has completed 326 of 521 pass attempts for 3,965 yards with 24 passing touchdowns. His passing yards are currently sixth-most in the NFL, and his overall play since the bye week played a pivotal role in Los Angeles going 6-1 and clinching a playoff berth. Earlier this season, he became the 11th player in NFL history to throw for 53,000 career passing yards and moved to 11th all-time in career passing touchdowns (357).

Wide receiver Puka Nacua earned the Carroll Rosenbloom Memorial Award, given to the team's rookie of the year. The Rams' leader in receptions (101) and receiving yards (1,445) and tied for the team lead with five touchdowns, Nacua is just four receptions and 29 receiving yards away from setting the NFL rookie records for those statistical categories respectively. Among the 2023 NFL Draft class, Nacua ranks first in receptions, receiving yards, the longest reception, and receiving first downs.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp received the Carl Ekern Spirit of the Game Award, given to the player who best exemplifies sportsmanship, ethic and commitment to his teammates. Despite missing four games due to injury, Kupp has registered 59 catches for 737 yards and is tied for the team-lead in receiving touchdowns (5). The team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee this season, he has remained involved in the community via his year-long mentorship with a local high school football team and his continued work to combat food insecurity in Los Angeles through the team's Annual Taste of the Rams event in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. He was also voted a team captain for the fourth-straight year by his teammates and has been praised by coaches and players throughout the year for his on-field performance, toughness, and mentorship of young players such as Nacua and others.

Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom was voted by his teammates as the Ed Block Courage Award recipient, given to a player who is a role model of inspiration, sportsmanship and courage. Noteboom has played nearly 550 snaps this season and filled in at several positions along the offensive line despite battling multiple injuries throughout the season. He has been praised by coaches and teammates for his steadiness, toughness, versatility, and consistency.

