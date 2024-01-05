Rams announce end-of-year team award recipients for 2023 season

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp received the Carl Ekern Spirit of the Game Award, given to the player who best exemplifies sportsmanship, ethic and commitment to his teammates. Despite missing four games due to injury, Kupp has registered 59 catches for 737 yards and is tied for the team-lead in receiving touchdowns (5). The team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee this season, he has remained involved in the community via his year-long mentorship with a local high school football team and his continued work to combat food insecurity in Los Angeles through the team's Annual Taste of the Rams event in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. He was also voted a team captain for the fourth-straight year by his teammates and has been praised by coaches and players throughout the year for his on-field performance, toughness, and mentorship of young players such as Nacua and others.