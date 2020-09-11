Rams announce new partnership with City Year Los Angeles at Crozier Middle School in Inglewood 

Sep 11, 2020 at 01:08 PM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
Chase Isaacs

Communications

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Rams today announced they are partnering with City Year Los Angeles to support students at Crozier Middle School in Inglewood, the home of SoFi Stadium. City Year is an AmeriCorps program that places young adults alongside teachers in systemically under-resourced schools to improve academic outcomes and provide social emotional support for students. The partnership is part of the Rams' social justice initiatives, which seek to address issues tied to poverty including education inequities.

Through their $100,000 sponsorship, the Rams will support a City Year team dedicated to aiding Crozier Middle School as the school and students engage in virtual learning prior to their return to the classroom. City Year's "student success coaches" provide integral social emotional and academic support to students, including leading breakout rooms to provide personalized learning, encouraging attendance, reinforcing understanding and monitoring the virtual classroom chat to answer questions to support student learning during teacher-led lessons.

"As we continue to focus on addressing social injustice, we know one of the greatest injustices is education inequity that prevents upward mobility for students in under-resourced school districts," said Rams Vice President of Community Affairs and Engagement, Molly Higgins. "We are committed to working with Inglewood Unified to improve student success, and we are excited about the partnership with City Year to provide access to holistic educational and social emotional support for the students of Crozier."

Today's announcement marks another chapter in the partnership between the Rams and City Year. Beginning in 2017, the Rams sponsored a City Year team at Grape Street Elementary in Watts. The Rams have also worked with City Year on school beautification projects at Dymally High School in Watts and Crozier Middle School in Inglewood. In 2019, Rams COO, Kevin Demoff joined the City Year Los Angeles board. 

"We are grateful to the Rams for their continued commitment to build education equity and support LA students at a time when they need it most," said City Year Los Angeles Executive Director, Mary Jane Stevenson. "To know that they not only have the support of City Year and Crozier staff but also that of the Rams will mean the world to students as they return to the virtual classroom."

In addition, the team's stadium naming rights partner, SoFi, is investing in a community program with City Year to help students overcome financial and educational inequalities that impact low-to-middle income families. Starting this Sunday and throughout the 2020 season, SoFi will donate $1,000 to City Year in support of Crozier Middle School after every successful field goal or PAT attempt at SoFi Stadium. SoFi also will be donating $20,000 to supply Wi-Fi hot spots to Inglewood Unified households without access to Wi-Fi. More than 50% of Inglewood Unified students lack Wi-Fi connectivity at home, which means over 4,250 students have their ability to learn and participate in school this fall semester negatively impacted.

Crozier Middle School's mission is to provide a safe environment in which all students are academically strong, compassionate, socially and culturally conscious, self-confident citizens, through a challenging academic curriculum with an emphasis on innovative instructional techniques including new paradigms, enhanced by student and staff commitment and responsibility, parental involvement and business partnerships.

"We are honored and grateful that the Rams organization is sponsoring Crozier Middle School with City Year for the 2020-2021 school year," said Dr. Erika Torres, Inglewood Unified School District County Administrator. "The program's design to help students remain engaged to perform better academically, along with their commitment to support student's social emotional learning is a vital part of our District's vision to build educational equity and ensure students are successful in college, career, and life. City Year's support is truly immeasurable, and we look forward to our collaborative partnership in the year ahead."

For more information about the Rams' community outreach initiatives, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

SoFi and Los Angeles Rams do "Good for Good" to kick off inaugural season at SoFi Stadium
news

SoFi and Los Angeles Rams do "Good for Good" to kick off inaugural season at SoFi Stadium

LA Rams and SoFi announce partnership to help those in need achieve financial independence.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff commits to help address education inequities for Inglewood Unified students
news

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff commits to help address education inequities for Inglewood Unified students

Rams quarterback Jared Goff is rolling out immediate and long-term initiatives in an effort to help level the educational playing field for Inglewood youth. 
Los Angeles Rams & Watts-native Stix partner on social justice videos
news

Los Angeles Rams & Watts-native Stix partner on social justice videos

Stix introduces new music video 'It Takes All Of Us'
Rams to support local businesses through Certified #RamsHouse program
news

Rams to support local businesses through Certified #RamsHouse program

Promotional support to be provided to small businesses of Season Ticket Members & Black-Owned Businesses throughout Los Angeles and businesses located in Inglewood .
How RBs coach Thomas Brown is empowering Rams players and coaches in the fight against racial injustice
news

How RBs coach Thomas Brown is empowering Rams players and coaches in the fight against racial injustice

Having experienced racism himself from an early age, Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown explains why taking action is so important and how he's helping the team's players and coaches do just that. 
Rams practice as scheduled, but social justice action is in the works
news

Rams practice as scheduled, but social justice action is in the works

NFL teams are responding to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin in different ways, including canceling practices. While the Rams did not, it doesn't mean they aren't taking action. 
Jalen Ramsey pledges to donate $1 million to Purpose Preparatory Academy
news

Jalen Ramsey pledges to donate $1 million to Purpose Preparatory Academy

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is donating $1 million to help an elementary school in his hometown "purchase necessary resources and expand its programming."
Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee makes donation to support Angelenos in need
news

Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee makes donation to support Angelenos in need

Rams head coach Sean McVay makes $25,000 donation to the Play Equity Fund
news

Rams head coach Sean McVay makes $25,000 donation to the Play Equity Fund

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has stepped up to help provide students living under-resourced communities with equipment that will encourage them to stay active. 
Rams Cheerleaders host free virtual cheer camp with LA County Parks & Recreation
news

Rams Cheerleaders host free virtual cheer camp with LA County Parks & Recreation

The Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders are hosting a free virtual Cheer Camp for youth.
Rams & LA Promise Fund create virtual internship program for deserving high school & college students
news

Rams & LA Promise Fund create virtual internship program for deserving high school & college students

The Rams and the LA Promise Fund partner up to help local students prepare for success through unique internship opportunities.

Advertising