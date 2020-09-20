Rams and Austin-based Nine Banded Whiskey announce partnership extension

Los Angeles, (September 4, 2020) – The Los Angeles Rams and Austin-based Nine Banded Whiskey today announced a three-year extension of their first-of-its-kind partnership that makes Nine Banded Whiskey an official bourbon partner for the Rams. After kicking off in 2019, the partnership continues through the 2022 season, with Nine Banded Whiskey making its SoFi Stadium debut in 2021.

The Austin-based, award-winning Nine Banded Wheated Bourbon and Straight Bourbon whiskies are now available all across Southern California and will be available where bourbon is offered at SoFi Stadium once fans are able to attend Rams games.

"Nine Banded Whiskey is so excited about the long-term investment we're making in the Southern California area by continuing our official bourbon partnership with the Rams. While fans won't be at the new stadium to start the season, we can't wait to greet fans with our award-winning bourbons at SoFi Stadium when it's safe to do so," says Sean Foley, co-founder & CEO of Nine Banded said. "Even more, last season we learned that Nine Banded and the Rams share many of the same views around community support. We applauded & supported United Way of Greater Los Angeles in the early stages of the pandemic through the Rams' Te'LA'thon. For many reasons we are excited about our future together."

The partnership includes many activations such as:

Signature cocktail programs at SoFi Stadium -Los Angeles Rams fans will be able to order Nine Banded bourbon wherever bourbon is sold in the new stadium including in a Nine Banded bourbon signature cocktail.

-Los Angeles Rams fans will be able to order Nine Banded bourbon wherever bourbon is sold in the new stadium including in a Nine Banded bourbon signature cocktail. "Official Bourbon Partner of the Rams" promotions across retail stores such as AVP (Albertsons, VONS, Pavilions) throughout the greater LA region

across retail stores such as AVP (Albertsons, VONS, Pavilions) throughout the greater LA region Digital signage & messaging throughout SoFi Stadium during Rams home games

Activations in different suites throughout SoFi Stadium

Involvement with various charitable efforts throughout the LA region

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Nine Banded Whiskey and excited to welcome them into SoFi Stadium," said Lexi Vonderlieth, Rams Vice President of Partnership Marketing. "Nine Banded Whiskey will enhance gamedays through unique promotions at retail as well as signature cocktails in stadium, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to give back to this region in meaningful ways."

The continued Rams/Nine Banded partnership is Nine Banded's first and only major marketing initiative outside of Texas.

About Nine Banded Whiskey