Rams & Bank of America empower individuals with challenging pasts through paid fellowship program 

Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Rams and Bank of America teamed up with LA-based nonprofits Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) and Measure of Hearts Foundation to provide a formerly incarcerated young man and formerly unhoused young woman with paid fellowship experiences during the 2023 NFL season and an opportunity to build a path towards a brighter future.

The Bank of America Fellowship Program provides six months of onsite working experiences, from August through February, across various Rams' departments including Community Impact and Engagement, Football Operations, Marketing and Brand Strategy, Partnership Management and Sales, Rams Studios and more.

Today, the Rams and Bank of America released a short film "FOUNDation," produced by Rams Studios, highlighting the experiences of the most recent fellows Raniyah Carter and Jessie Rose. The 10-minute film shares their journeys from being lost through their adversities to being found and given an opportunity to redefine their futures. "FOUNDation" is available to watch on the Rams YouTube Channel and website.

Raniyah Carter, 25, was born and raised in Watts, Calif. Carter's father was killed when she was 2 years old, causing her and her mother to endure many struggles marked by instability in their relationship, as well as housing and food insecurity. Carter spent her high school years and early adulthood moving from couch to couch. Despite her turbulent journey, Carter found her love for philanthropy while working on Skid Row during the pandemic. Carter's work ethic and compassion for others led her to securing transitional housing and employment with local nonprofit Measure of Hearts Foundation. Carter learned about the fellowship opportunity with the Rams through Measure of Hearts Foundation and United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

Jessie Rose, 27, is from Lancaster, Calif. At the age of 17, Rose was given a 13-year 8-month prison sentence. During his time spent inside California's correctional facilities, he dedicated himself to participating in self-help groups, therapy, vocational trades and completion of rehabilitative programs and education. Focused on his education, Rose earned his high school diploma and completed several college courses, debate classes and public speaking training. While incarcerated, Rose found his passion for storytelling through video and film. He even contributed to the production of "FOUNDation" during his time with the Rams. Rose connected with Anti-Recidivism Coalition upon his release in 2023 and explored employment opportunities, including the fellowship program with the Rams.

The Fellowship Program was created jointly by the Rams and Bank of America in 2021 and is designed to support young adults from under-resourced communities by providing access to mentorship and workforce experience to develop critical job skills, a professional network and career pathways. Bank of America's funding not only provides monthly stipends to the fellows, but also covers the costs of corporate housing, subsidized transportation and financial education coaches for each fellow. Fellows have been recommended by various local nonprofits, including Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Brotherhood Crusade, Measure of Hearts Foundation, The RightWay Foundation and United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

"The Rams partnership with Bank of America is rooted in a shared commitment to inspiring hope and forging paths forward for young adults disproportionality impacted by social inequities," said Molly Higgins, Los Angeles Rams Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement. "Jessie and Raniyah personify our belief that 'while talent is equally distributed, opportunities are not.' We hope the film sparks reflection and offers a look into the power of collective action to really create positive change."

"Bank of America's ongoing partnership with the LA Rams' Fellow's Program goes beyond providing invaluable work experience. We help these hard working young adults establish initial career and financial stability by also overcoming common barriers such as transportation challenges, housing affordability, and financial education to manage their new paychecks," said Raul A. Anaya, president of Bank of America Greater Los Angeles, and president of Business Banking.

The Bank of America Fellowship Program is one of the Rams' social justice programs aimed at inspiring change with a focus on providing access and opportunity and driving equity. Through various initiatives, the Rams work to address issues of poverty that disproportionately impact communities of color including education inequities, housing and food insecurities, youth mentorship and community-police relations.

As part of its ongoing commitment to youth employment, Bank of America has funded tens of thousands of summer jobs and paid internships since 2011 for teens and young adults from disadvantaged backgrounds across the country.