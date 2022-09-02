Los Angeles Rams partner with LAPD, LAFD and Carl's Jr. to host a fundraiser for Watts Rams players injured in a firework accident 

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Los Angeles Rams partnered with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Los Angeles Fire Departments (LAFD) to host a fundraiser for Watts Rams player, La'Veyah Mosley, who was injured in a firework accident earlier this year. The Rams invited fans and community members to LAFD Station #64 to donate $10 and receive a meal from the team's proud partner Carl’s Jr. All the proceeds support Mosley's medical expenses and recovery.

The fundraiser's programming began with opening remarks from Rams Executive Vice President of Community Affairs and Engagement Molly Higgins and LAFD Assistant Chief Jamie Moore.

"We are here to support La'Veyah and her family, and accidents happen," said LAFD Assistant Chief Jamie Moore. "We talk about coming together as a community and being united, let's take the lesson that we learned from this horrible tragic accident and be progressive."

Twelve-year-old Mosley was injured in a firework accident on the morning of Monday, July 5. She lost her left hand, partial areas of her right hand, temporarily lost her vision, sustained ruptured eardrums, and suffered first-, second-, and third-degree burns.

During the fundraiser, La' Veyah Mosley and her mother, Staneisha Matthews, participated in a Q&A led by Lara Drino, Director of Child Abuse Policy, and Prevention for Los Angeles City Attorney.