Los Angeles Rams partner with LAPD, LAFD and Carl's Jr. to host a fundraiser for Watts Rams players injured in a firework accident 

Sep 02, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Nia Hyacinthe

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Los Angeles Rams partnered with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Los Angeles Fire Departments (LAFD) to host a fundraiser for Watts Rams player, La'Veyah Mosley, who was injured in a firework accident earlier this year. The Rams invited fans and community members to LAFD Station #64 to donate $10 and receive a meal from the team's proud partner Carl’s Jr. All the proceeds support Mosley's medical expenses and recovery.

The fundraiser's programming began with opening remarks from Rams Executive Vice President of Community Affairs and Engagement Molly Higgins and LAFD Assistant Chief Jamie Moore.

"We are here to support La'Veyah and her family, and accidents happen," said LAFD Assistant Chief Jamie Moore. "We talk about coming together as a community and being united, let's take the lesson that we learned from this horrible tragic accident and be progressive."

Twelve-year-old Mosley was injured in a firework accident on the morning of Monday, July 5. She lost her left hand, partial areas of her right hand, temporarily lost her vision, sustained ruptured eardrums, and suffered first-, second-, and third-degree burns.

During the fundraiser, La' Veyah Mosley and her mother, Staneisha Matthews, participated in a Q&A led by Lara Drino, Director of Child Abuse Policy, and Prevention for Los Angeles City Attorney.

"She is healing very good," said Staneisha Matthews, La' Vayeah's mother. "Her spirits are high. The words of encouragement from everybody in the community, and especially coach Maye and the Rams, keep her going. It keeps her driven. She hasn't really had downtime. She is always busy and loves being supported. She loves encouragement, and just that alone pushes her forward."

E_HUT33650
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

LAPD Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides also shared a few words of motivation with Mosley.

"La'Veyah, when I look at you, I see me," said Chief Emada Tingirides. "You are beautiful, your smile is beautiful, but most importantly your spirit is huge. Thank you for being brave. Thank you for wanting to come out of this and be a spokesperson so it does not happen to anyone else. Keep that spirit. You are coaching the Watts Rams and you are not giving up. That is what life is all about."

MySafe:LA presented a firework safety and awareness session and Watts Rams general manager Marc Maye delivered closing remarks to kick off the fundraiser.

Entering the 2019 season, the Rams formalized their support of the Watts Rams (formerly known as the Watts Bears) and the LAPD's efforts to bridge community and police relations through the game of football. As part of the partnership, the Rams fund all components of the Watts Rams program, including uniforms and equipment. Each year, the Rams provide engagement opportunities with current players, alumni, coaches, scouts, football operations and front office staff to help expand their knowledge and ignite their passions beyond the playing field.

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community

