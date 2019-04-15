Rams begin 2019 offseason program

"I'm gonna be here," Donald said, before noting he'll probably go back and forth from L.A. to Pittsburgh, where he regularly trains at his Alma Mater. "Gotta be around my guys and grind with them, but still want to be back in Pittsburgh and getting some work, too."

Because the Rams are in Year 3 in both of their offensive and defensive systems, they aren't necessarily in a position where that much learning and alignment must happen during this time of year. But McVay said the main goal of the offseason program will be to establish an identity and culture, so the club can begin answering the question, "Who are the 2019 L.A. Rams?"

"It's a new year. It's a new team. You want to continue to try to establish what this year's culture will be, get some of these guys who are newer to the building comfortable with their surroundings and, really, figure out that identity. Everything that we try to do is built around our players' strengths. And as this thing continues to progress, we get a better feel for what those strengths are. With some of the continuity that we do have, I think we have a better idea of anticipating. But we've got some new bodies that we're really counting on, expecting big things from on the defensive side. So there's going to be and adaption, we're going to try to evolve and improve. And a lot of that is just specific to situations or just executing at a higher level."