2023 Breakout Candidates: 4th Year Players

Tyler Johnson – The more options there are at receiver the less likely that a pass-catcher puts up the best numbers of his career (and there are far more receivers in camp than there are roster spots, much less targets). Nonetheless, because he was a 2020 fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers, let's also explore Johnson's chances.

His lack of a 100-yard game is reason for skepticism (his highwater mark is 65 yards).

Then again, his humble statistics to this point make for a lower hurdle to clear. If Johnson gets the opportunities he never could quite carve out in Tampa or Houston, then production in the range of 40 grabs, 375 yards, and 2 touchdowns could legitimately be considered a career year.

Final Answer – It needs to be Akers. The Rams have other options at receiver and tight end. Drafted, experienced ones. They've shown they can plug and play safeties reliably, from John Johnson to Fuller to Nick Scott and even Eric Weddle two years into retirement, when necessary.

But the running back room is heavily reliant on Akers. And if the Rams are to return to their early-McVay, LaFleur-influenced roots schematically, they need a back who can do it all – carry, catch, and pass protect.

So what if the zeitgeist is that running backs don't move the needle? Let Los Angeles be the exception that (dis)proves the rule.

If the outcomes that Akers was able to muster in the depths of 2022 are at all representative of what's in store, he has NFL Comeback Player of the Year potential and the Rams can ride his resurgence to exceed expectations.

Plus, Akers has an ambitious vision for his 2023.