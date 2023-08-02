2023 Breakout Candidates: Rams' Veterans

Joe Noteboom – Of the candidates I've listed, Noteboom is the one the Rams drafted. And he's the one who they've openly projected to be the future at his position.

Further, he's the one who has put it on display definitively, in a Rams uniform, when the season was on the line.

He started in Tampa Bay in the 2021 NFC Divisional Round and stifled a vaunted Bucs pass rush with an 86.3 PFF pass block grade. He kept things quiet in a Monday Night Football victory at Raymond James Stadium the year before, too. When Andrew Whitworth got carted off the field at SoFi Stadium just before halftime in Week 10, 2020, Noteboom came out of the bullpen to close that win out.

Another slight edge for Noteboom is the possibility of playing guard even if ultimately the decision is made that Alaric Jackson should be the starting left tackle. (Shelton could also play guard, but given his push for the starting job at center, we don't yet have reason to believe he'd be ahead of Tremayne Anchrum, Steve Avila, Logan Bruss, or Noteboom in the pecking order at guard.)

Final answer: I started this exercise with the intention of going with a receiver (Robinson), but wrote myself into a lineman (Shelton or Noteboom). I firmly believe that despite the debacle of 2022, the Rams strongest position group going into 2023 is their offensive line.