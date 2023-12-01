Rams & Browns in Week 13: L.A. poised for meaningful December football | Game Preview

What's so infuriating about the aforementioned losses to the Bengals and Steelers, though, is that the Rams clearly, irrefutably, had the best quarterback on the field those days. Joe Burrow was playing on one leg and Kenny Pickett ranks among the league's least productive passers.

Here comes another week against the AFC North where L.A. has a decided advantage at the most important position in sports.

Whether it's rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in an L.A. homecoming or P.J. Walker making another spot start at SoFi Stadium, they have the two lowest passer ratings among all quarterbacks who have start multiple games in 2023, according to NFL Research.

Joe Flacco is a 38-year-old former Super Bowl MVP, sure, but he hasn't played since the 2022 finale with the Jets, was signed off his couch last week, and is 3-14 in his last 17 starts. (I'll also note that Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was with Flacco in New York.)

Staffing Up

A couple statistical trends we're monitoring for Stafford.

First, his career-long streak of games with at least one interception is five. He's thrown a pick in four straight for the Rams going into this Cleveland contest (which is wild considering he's got the second lowest percentage of turnover-worth plays in the NFL behind Dak Prescott, per PFF).

Secondly, he's already tied for the longest streak of his career with six consecutive outings of fewer than 250 passing yards. Honestly, based on what we've discussed, it might be a good indicator for Sunday's outcome if that stretch goes to seven games and he just plays point guard this week like he did against the Cardinals.

Puka Shells

With his first catch against the Browns (assuming forward progress), Nacua will take sole possession of the Rams rookie record for receiving yards, breaking a tie with Eddie Kennison (924 in 1996).

If he goes for 76 receiving yards or more, he would become only the sixth player since the 1970 merger to reach 1,000 receiving yards in his first 12 career games. Minnesota's Justin Jefferson was the last to do it in his 2020 rookie campaign.