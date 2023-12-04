Game Recap: Rams extend win streak to three with 36-19 victory over Browns

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A gutsy performance filled with timely plays delivered the Rams (6-6) a 36-19 win over the Browns on Sunday on SoFi Stadium.

With Los Angeles leading 20-13 entering the fourth quarter, Cleveland (7-5) nearly tied the game after quarterback Joe Flacco connected with tight end Harrison Bryant for the 8-yard touchdown pass, but kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the ensuing extra point.

After the Rams were forced to punt on the ensuing series, defensive back John Johnson III's first interception of the season – on a deep ball by Flacco – gave Los Angeles the ball back. L.A.'s offense took advantage with a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Cooper Kupp to extend their lead to 27-19 with 3:48 remaining.

The Browns' turnover on downs on the ensuing series again gave the Rams the ball back, this time with 2:33 to go and at the Browns 30-yard line, and again the Rams came away with points with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Kyren Williams to put the game out of reach at 34-19 with 1:56 left.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua set the Rams' rookie single-season receiving yards record and became the first rookie in franchise history to hit 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. He exited the game midway through the second quarter with a ribs injury and was initially deemed questionable to return; he ultimately returned to the game at the start of the second half.

Stafford completed 22 of 37 pass attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the win, Los Angeles' third straight.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Bandai:

The Browns got on the board first with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to Ford on the opening drive for an early 7-0 lead. The Rams answered on the ensuing drive with a 44-yard field goal by Lucas Havrisik to cut their deficit to four.

Havrisik missed a 43-yard field goal attempt at the beginning of the second quarter that would've extended Los Angeles' lead to six, but a third-down stop near midfield by L.A.'s defense mitigated the damage.

Cleveland kicker Dustin Hopkins' 40-yard field goal brought the game to a 10-10 tie with 2:06 remaining in the first half.