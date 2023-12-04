Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams extend win streak to three with 36-19 victory over Browns

Dec 03, 2023 at 04:47 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A gutsy performance filled with timely plays delivered the Rams (6-6) a 36-19 win over the Browns on Sunday on SoFi Stadium.

With Los Angeles leading 20-13 entering the fourth quarter, Cleveland (7-5) nearly tied the game after quarterback Joe Flacco connected with tight end Harrison Bryant for the 8-yard touchdown pass, but kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the ensuing extra point.

After the Rams were forced to punt on the ensuing series, defensive back John Johnson III's first interception of the season – on a deep ball by Flacco – gave Los Angeles the ball back. L.A.'s offense took advantage with a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Cooper Kupp to extend their lead to 27-19 with 3:48 remaining.

The Browns' turnover on downs on the ensuing series again gave the Rams the ball back, this time with 2:33 to go and at the Browns 30-yard line, and again the Rams came away with points with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Kyren Williams to put the game out of reach at 34-19 with 1:56 left.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua set the Rams' rookie single-season receiving yards record and became the first rookie in franchise history to hit 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. He exited the game midway through the second quarter with a ribs injury and was initially deemed questionable to return; he ultimately returned to the game at the start of the second half.

Stafford completed 22 of 37 pass attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the win, Los Angeles' third straight.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Bandai:

The Browns got on the board first with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to Ford on the opening drive for an early 7-0 lead. The Rams answered on the ensuing drive with a 44-yard field goal by Lucas Havrisik to cut their deficit to four.

Havrisik missed a 43-yard field goal attempt at the beginning of the second quarter that would've extended Los Angeles' lead to six, but a third-down stop near midfield by L.A.'s defense mitigated the damage.

Cleveland kicker Dustin Hopkins' 40-yard field goal brought the game to a 10-10 tie with 2:06 remaining in the first half.

Aided by a 21-yard completion from Stafford to Tyler Higbee, the Rams answered on the ensuing drive with a 28-yard field goal by Havrisik to take a 13-10 lead into halftime.

Hopkins' 24-yard field goal tied the game 13-13 with 4:58 left in the third quarter, at the end of a drive than lasted more than 7 and a half minutes for the Browns.

The Rams then regained the lead 20-13 on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson with 39 seconds left in the third quarter.

Related Links

The Browns answered on the ensuing drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to tight end Harrison Bryant, but Hopkins missed the ensuing extra point, allowing the Rams to hold on to a narrow 20-19 lead with 8:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.

On the next series, Johnson got the Rams the ball back with his interception, and they turned the takeaway into points with Stafford's 2-yard touchdown pass to Kupp with 3:48 left.

Williams' 1-yard rushing touchdown with 1:56 remaining gave the Rams a 34-19 lead and effectively iced the game, since the Browns were out of timeouts by that point.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald and nose tackle Kobie Turner tackled Flacco out of the endzone for a safety to make it 36-19 and officially put the game out of reach.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face Cleveland Browns in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium | Puka Nacua's 70-yard TD, John Johnson III's INT & more

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium in Week 13 of the 2023 season. Take a look at photos from the matchup!

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 36-19 Week 13 win over Browns

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 36-19 win over the Browns on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Puka Nacua sets new Rams single-season rookie receiving yards record; becomes first rookie in franchise history to hit 1,000 receiving yards in a single season

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua broke Eddie Kennison's single-season rookie receiving yards record and also became the first rookie to record 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.
news

Quentin Lake and Brycen Hopkins among Rams' inactives for Week 13 vs. Browns

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 13 regular season game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 13 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams' Week 13 regular season home game against the Browns. 
news

Los Rams pueden meterse a zona de playoffs si ganan ante los Browns, que anuncian a Joe Flacco como quarterback

Correr con eficiencia ante la dura defensa de Cleveland es una de las grandes claves para Los Ángeles en el inicio de un diciembre que puede ser especial.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Browns in Week 13

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 13 regular season home game against the Browns on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Browns in Week 13

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 13 regular season game between the Rams and the Browns at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Injury Report 12/1: Michael Hoecht questionable for Week 13 vs. Browns but expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 13 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams & Browns in Week 13: L.A. poised for meaningful December football | Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long discusses the impact running back Kyren Williams has had on those around him, examines how Raheem Morris and his defense are set up for a big closing stretch, and outlines how it all leads to the Rams being poised to play meaningful football in December.
news

Pro-ready upon arrival, Kobie Turner now seeing results on field

Rams rookie nose tackle Kobie Turner enters Week 13 against the Browns coming off of his best performance of the season. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Cooper Kupp preview Week 13 vs. Browns

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Browns at SoFi Stadium. 
