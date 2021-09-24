Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 9/24: Darrell Henderson Jr. game-time decision, Leonard Floyd will play vs. Bucs

Sep 24, 2021 at 02:51 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (ribs) is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's home game against the Bucs (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX), head coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Henderson did not participate in Friday's practice – which was expected since McVay told reporters beforehand that they "will be smart" with him today – and was officially listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Ultimately, Henderson's availability will depend on his pain tolerance as he deals with his rib cartilage injury, according to McVay. Running back Buddy Howell, whom the Rams signed to their practice squad on Sept. 3, could potentially be elevated from the practice squad on Saturday depending on Henderson's availability, "but if Darrell's not able to go, then it'll be a good dose of of Sony and Jake (Funk)." McVay said.

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (ankle) "will be a go" against the Bucs, McVay said prior to Friday's practice, and that was reflected on the final injury report with Floyd not carrying an injury designation for Sunday's game. Although cornerback Darious Williams is sick with a non-COVID-19 illness and did not participate in Friday's practice as a result, McVay said it shouldn't affect his status for Sunday's game.

For the Bucs, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (abdomen) – listed on their depth chart as their starting punt returner and kick returner – has been ruled out for Sunday's game, as well as starting outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (hand, shoulder).

Below are the final injury reports from both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Andrew Whitworth OL Rest DNP Full Full -
Aaron Donald DL Rest DNP Full Full -
Leonard Floyd OLB Ankle DNP DNP Full -
Darrell Henderson Jr. RB Ribs DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Jacob Harris TE Hip - Limited DNP Questionable
Darious Williams CB Illness - - DNP -
DeSean Jackson WR Rest - - DNP -

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Related Links

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jaydon Mickens WR Abdomen DNP DNP DNP Out
Jason Pierre-Paul LB Hand, Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
Steve McClendon DT Rest - DNP Full -
Ndamukong Suh DL Rest - - DNP -
Carlton Davis CB Abdomen/Ribs - - Full -
Rob Gronkowski TE Rest - - DNP -

Related Content

news

Sony Michel prepared if called upon for expanded role

If the Rams have to ask more of Sony Michel this Sunday against the Bucs depending Darrell Henderson Jr.'s status, Michel is ready to step up. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay talks challenges of Bucs defense, Aaron Donald on going against Tom Brady, Joe DeCamillis evaluates special teams

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences ahead of Sunday's game against the Bucs. 
news

Bucs in Week 3 presents "amazing opportunity" for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams get an early-season test on Sunday when they welcome the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to SoFi Stadium. 
news

Matthew Stafford: "Just a ton of respect" for what Tom Brady has done

A pair of the NFL's top-performing quarterbacks both this season and in league history will take the field Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. Here's what Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had to say about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ahead of the matchup. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Matthew Stafford preview Week 3 vs. Bucs

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday press conferences. 
news

Rams LB Troy Reeder joins J.B. Long for Ep. 69 of Rams Revealed and talks first NFL interception & his journey as an undrafted free agent

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams LB Troy Reeder after a standout performance in Week 2 vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Troy discusses his journey from undrafted free agent to being a big contributor on the Rams' defensive unit.
news

Notable Rams-Bucs games through the years

Ahead of their Week 3 game at SoFi Stadium, theRams.com looks back on some of the memorable Rams-Buccaneers games in series history. 
news

First Look: Rams host defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium in Week 3

An early preview of Sunday's Week 3 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  
news

McVay: Darrell Henderson Jr. has rib cartilage injury, but "hopeful and optimistic" to get him back vs. Bucs 

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the status of running back Darrell Henderson Jr., outside linebacker Justin Lawler, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
news

Troy Reeder picks good time for first NFL interception

Linebacker Troy Reeder recorded his first interception of his NFL career in the Rams' win over the Colts on Sunday. 
Advertising