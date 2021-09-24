Injury Report 9/24: Darrell Henderson Jr. game-time decision, Leonard Floyd will play vs. Bucs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (ribs) is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's home game against the Bucs (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX), head coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Henderson did not participate in Friday's practice – which was expected since McVay told reporters beforehand that they "will be smart" with him today – and was officially listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Ultimately, Henderson's availability will depend on his pain tolerance as he deals with his rib cartilage injury, according to McVay. Running back Buddy Howell, whom the Rams signed to their practice squad on Sept. 3, could potentially be elevated from the practice squad on Saturday depending on Henderson's availability, "but if Darrell's not able to go, then it'll be a good dose of of Sony and Jake (Funk)." McVay said.

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (ankle) "will be a go" against the Bucs, McVay said prior to Friday's practice, and that was reflected on the final injury report with Floyd not carrying an injury designation for Sunday's game. Although cornerback Darious Williams is sick with a non-COVID-19 illness and did not participate in Friday's practice as a result, McVay said it shouldn't affect his status for Sunday's game.

For the Bucs, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (abdomen) – listed on their depth chart as their starting punt returner and kick returner – has been ruled out for Sunday's game, as well as starting outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (hand, shoulder).

Below are the final injury reports from both teams: