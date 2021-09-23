From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Matthew Stafford preview Week 3 vs. Bucs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the challenges presented by the Bucs' defense (O'Connell), facing Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (Stafford), preparing for Brady and the Bucs' wide receivers (Morris), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in your entirety below:

"I think it starts with their d(efensive) coordinator. Todd Bowles has been one of the premiere defensive playcallers in the league for a long time." – O'Connell